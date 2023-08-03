Tipico Ohio Promo Code - Get $1K For Hall Of Fame Game 2023

New customers can claim the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to get up to $1,000 in protected bonus bets for wagering on the Hall of Fame Game to kick off the 2023 NFL preseason using one of the best Ohio sportsbook promo codes in the Buckeye State.

Register as a new user today by clicking on the "BET NOW" button above to sign up with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to receive up to $1,000 in bonus bet credits as part of its latest welcome offer to new customers at Tipico Ohio Sportsbook. As long as you are a first-time customer at Tipico Ohio Sportsbook, physically located within the state's borders, and at least 21 years old, you qualify to claim this excellent welcome offer available at one of the best Ohio betting sites in the marketplace.

Click on the "BET NOW" link below to register and claim the Tipico Ohio Promo Code today.

Register With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code To Get Up To $1K For Hall Of Fame Game 2023

You can register with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to get up to $1,000 in protected bonus bets for the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game using one of top Ohio betting apps.

Sign up now by clicking on the "BET NOW" link below. This brings you to the new customer sign-up portal at Tipico Ohio, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. Your DOB and the last four digits of your SSN are the final required fields to enter in order to successfully complete your identity verification at Tipico Ohio Sportsbook.

Once verified, login to your new Tipico Ohio Sportsbook account and fund it with an initial qualifying deposit of at least $100 with any number of its quick and easy supported payment methods, like PayPal and credit cards. Then find your preferred sports betting market, bet type, and odds to place your first wager with your protected bonus bet credit at Tipico Ohio Sportsbook.

Use The Tipico Ohio Promo Code And Get Up To $1K For Hall Of Fame Game 2023

New customers can use the Tipico Ohio Promo Code and get up to $1,000 in protected bonus bets for 2023 Hall of Fame Game wagers during the NFL's first preseason game in Canton, Ohio.

After making your initial deposit of at least $100, you receive a protected bonus bet credit worth $100 for every $100 funded during your initial deposit. You have the ability to acquire up to 10 bonus bet credits, each worth $100, totaling $1,000 in bonus bet credits if you maximize the deposit match welcome offer at Tipico Ohio. Unlike most other online sportsbook promo code offers, Tipico Ohio sends your $100 bonus bet credit(s) to your new Tipico Ohio account once your qualifying deposit clears. Once that occurs, you get any subsequent $100 bonus bet credits within 12 hours of your qualifying deposit clearing, providing you with up to $1,000 in total bonus bet credits.

Bonus bet credits are valid for seven days before expiring in your new Tipico Ohio Sportsbook account, so make sure to wager with them while they are still valid. You cannot divvy up any of your bonus bet credits.

You also cannot withdraw bonus bets or opt into other ongoing promotions using bonus bet credits. All bonus bets can be applied to all bet types, excluding round robin bets, but bonus bets used as stakes on any subsequent winning wagers will not be included with any returned winnings.

Get Up To $1K For Hall Of Fame Game 2023 With The Tipico Ohio Promo Code

Act now to get up to $1,000 in bonus bet credits for the 2023 Hall of Fame Game with the Tipico Ohio Promo Code.

Use your first cash wager on any NFL preseason betting markets, spanning NFL odds like moneyline and totals, to NFL player props like total rushing yards and anytime touchdown scorer bets. You can also use your bonus bet credits on other NFL Hall of Fame game betting markets, like the correct score and total number of passing touchdowns.

Click on any of the "BET NOW" links on this page to claim your $1,000 welcome offer at Tipico Ohio Sportsbook, using the Tipico Ohio Promo Code to wager on the 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Game today.

This article is part of our Ohio Betting News series.