Betr Picks Promo Code ROTOWIRE And App Review: Claim A $250 No Sweat 1st Entry

Betr Picks has entered the daily fantasy sports world with a state-of-the-art Betr app and a sign-up bonus that nets new users with up to $250 in Betr Bucks with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE. The Betr Picks fantasy sports platform is already capturing the attention of sports bettors and DFS players alike, with a new way to enjoy fantasy sports along with the chance to win up to 300 times your entry.

Co-founded by Jake Paul and Joey Levy, Betr Picks offers a daily fantasy sports platform in 22 states, as well as the District of Columbia. If you are a new customer at Betr Picks who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where the Betr app is legal, you can use the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE to claim a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250.

This new sports gambling platform is only available via the Betr app, something that differentiates it from most traditional sports betting sites. Without a Betr Picks website version available, you'll need to download the Betr app via either the Apple Play Store or Google Play Store after registering a new Betr account with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE.

Differentiating itself from the rest of the daily fantasy sports and sports betting crowd, Betr Picks focuses on individual player performance versus the outcome of a game. Rather than betting on spreads, totals, moneylines, and other traditional sports betting markets, all of these in-game instances become DFS betting opportunities. Even better, you can win up to 300 times the amount of your entry.

In addition to having some of the best payouts, Betr Picks eliminates ties (AKA pushes) with its DFS wagering system and users are assured of being paid out quickly on a winning entry. Simply create a Betr Picks account today using the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE, create a lineup with two or more players from at least two teams, and wager on individual statistical categories and outcomes at one of the newest sports betting apps on the market.

Betr Picks Promo Code Review & Welcome Offer For March 2024

🎁 Betr Picks Promo Code ROTOWIRE 🖊️ Betr Picks Welcome Offer $250 No Sweat 1st Entry 🏦 Betr Picks Banking Methods Debit Card, PayPal, Bank Transfer 📆 Promo Code Last Validated March 27, 2024

The Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE is one of the top sportsbook promo codes to use when signing up for a new Betr account as you get a $250 No Sweat 1st Entry. If your first entry loses, you'll get back a matching amount in Betr Bucks, up to $250. Betr Bucks are the equivalent of bonus bets at most other online sports betting providers.

Unlike most other sportsbooks, Betr Picks is app-only meaning you'll have to access Betr Picks via Google Play or the Apple App Store when you sign up with Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE. Claim the Betr Picks promo code welcome offer for up to $250 in Betr Bucks from the newest addition to the sports gambling and sports betting world.

In this Betr Picks review, you'll find information on how to sign up for a new Betr account, the terms and conditions of the Betr Picks promo code welcome offer, the top features of Betr app and its daily fantasy sports platform, available banking options, and much more. Sign up now to claim a $250 No Sweat 1st Entry with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE or continue reading to learn more.

Beyond Betr Picks, the Betr Sportsbook app is also available in Ohio and Virginia, with upcoming launches expected in Indiana, Maryland, and Massachusetts. This micro-betting platform provides another unique sports betting opportunity via the Betr app in those states. New users can sign up with the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE for a No Sweat First Bet, up to $250, just like the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE in the Betr Picks fantasy states -- AL, AK, CA, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, WY as well as Washington, D.C.

Betr Picks DFS Promo Code ROTOWIRE: First Entry Covered, Up To $250

The Betr welcome bonus you receive from the Betr Picks DFS promo code ROTOWIRE covers your first entry on the Betr app, up to $250. This means that if your first entry doesn't win, you will get back your entry fee in Betr Bucks, maxing out at $250 Betr Bucks.

You can access Betr Picks to use the Betr Picks DFS promo code ROTOWIRE via Google Play or the Apple App Store. With your first entry covered, up to $250, choose to get in on the action with an NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, or boxing contest today.

Betr Promo Code Terms & Conditions: Betr No Sweatr

The Betr promo code ROTOWIRE comes with terms and conditions to claim the No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250. As long as you meet the Betr promo code terms and conditions below, you can qualify for the sign-up bonus:

To claim the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE, you must be a new Betr Picks user who is at least 21 years old and located in a state where the Betr app is legal -- AK, AR, CA, DC, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, or WY.

Users who lose their 1st qualifying entry will receive 100% of their entry amount back in Betr Bucks, up to $250.

Betr Bucks will be added to your Betr Picks account within three hours of the last projection settling, but allow for up to 72 hours in the event of technical difficulties.

Betr Bucks from the welcome offer expire in 30 days.

Winnings from entries that use Betr Bucks have a multiplier one less than entries placed with cash. For example, if a $10 entry is placed with Betr Bucks and would normally pay out a 5x multiplier, a multiplier of 4x will be credited when using the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE Betr Bucks.

How To Sign Up For A Betr Picks Account

Follow the steps below to sign up with Betr Picks today:

Click on the "BET NOW" link located in this Betr Picks review to begin the Betr Picks account sign-up process. Enter your email address and the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE. Create a password and enter your phone number -- this will be your log-in information to enter your Betr Picks account. Enter the six-digit code that will be sent to your mobile device. Make a first-time deposit of at least $10 using one of the banking methods available at Betr Picks. Join your first Betr Picks contest.

In order to max out the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE when signing up for a new account, you'll need to deposit and create a 1st entry for $250.

What Is Betr Fantasy?

Betr Fantasy goes by the name Betr Picks. The daily fantasy sports platform was co-founded by Jake Paul and Joey Levy to help bridge the gap for sports gambling customers who can't legally place online sports betting wagers. However, they can participate in a unique daily fantasy sports (DFS) format with Betr Picks.

Betr offers this new and exciting pick'em style DFS game with easy-to-play DFS contests in the Betr app. Users can make "more" or "less" picks on the over/under of individual player's stats with the chance to win 300 times their initial entry. When playing at Betr Picks, also referred to as Betr Fantasy, you simply create multi-leg parlays, winning a certain multiple of your wager for getting at least two picks right. For example, if you pick two players on different teams to get "more" or "less" than their given stat, you'll win 3 times your bet.

New users can access Betr Picks today by signing up with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE and claiming a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250. Register a new Betr Fantasy account now via the "BET NOW" button below.

How To Play Betr Picks

Using Betr Picks is simple. After you sign up and make a deposit of at least $10, you can start to play Betr Picks.

Here's a quick rundown of how to play Betr Picks:

Select an entry amount. Create a lineup with two or more players from at least two teams. Choose "more" or "less" on individual statistical categories from the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, or boxing. Submit your lineup and await to outcome.

Betr Picks gives users the ability to win up to 300 times their entry, if you correctly pick up to eight selections.

How Do You Win On Betr Picks?

You win on Betr Picks by choosing the correct outcome on at least two picks. If you pick two players to get "more" or "less" of their given stat, and you choose correctly, you win three times your entry. The more selections you include in the your lineup, the higher the multiplier is, maxing out at 300 times the entry amount.

Betr Picks Contest Types

There are a couple of different Betr Picks contest types that customers can participate in. The two options are over/under contests and pick 'em contests.

For over/under contests, the goal is to pick over or under the number for a given statistical category. In the pick 'em contests, the goal is to choose at least two teams or players and determine how they will perform in a particular game -- "more" or "less" the over/under number.

One great thing about Betr Picks contests is that there are never any ties (or pushes). All of the lines are set to a half-number to ensure that no ties occur.

Pick'em Contests:

In the pick 'em contests, you can make multiple picks across the different professional leagues offered at Betr Picks. Here, you will pick either "more" or "less" on players' statistical categories. If you pick them all correctly, you win the wager. Think of it as a parlay of prop bets, and depending on the number of correct bets, you can win up to 300 times the amount of your initial investment.

Betr Picks Sports & Leagues To Bet On

There are a few different sports and leagues to bet on at Betr Picks. These are some of the most popular sports and leagues from around the country.

These are the Betr Picks sports and leagues to bet on:

NFL

NBA

MLB

NHL

Boxing

Where Can I Use Betr Picks Fantasy?

New users can sign up to use Betr Picks Fantasy in the following states as well as the District of Columbia:

Alaska

Arkansas

California

Georgia

Illinois

Kansas

Kentucky

Minnesota

Nebraska

New Mexico

North Carolina

North Dakota

Oklahoma

Oregon

Rhode Island

South Carolina

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Vermont

Wisconsin

Wyoming

If you are in AL, AK, CA, GA, IL, KS, KY, MN, NE, NM, NC, ND, OK, OR, RI, SC, SD, TX, UT, VT, WI, or WY, sign up with Betr today using the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE.

Understanding The Betr App: Daily Fantasy Sports And Microbetting

The Betr app is the only way to place wagers at this daily fantasy sports and betting operator, as there is no desktop or web version available. The mobile app is already amongst the top-rated in the business as co-founders Jake Paul and Joey Levy mapped out a top-of-the-line betting platform, which has translated into a user-friendly and easy-to-use mobile app. All betting markets are easy to find, whether you use Betr Picks or the Betr Sportsbook (only currently available in Ohio and Virginia).

When signing up for a new account today, be sure to download the Betr app and use the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE to get a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250.

Betr Picks Pros & Cons

After reviewing the Betr Picks app, we have come up with a list of the most important pros and cons to be aware of. Betr Picks has plenty of positives as one of the newest ventures in the sports betting and DFS marketplace.

What We Like About Betr Picks

The Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE gives new customers a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250.

Numerous markets make every second of the game count, translating into a very exciting betting and viewing experience.

Choosing "more" or "less" in an entry is a very simple way to play Betr Picks.

If you have a gambling problem, there is an extensive list of responsible gambling options that can be placed on your account, including deposit limits and timeouts.

What We Dislike About Betr Picks

The Betr app for DFS is only available in 22 states and the District of Columbia. We'd love to see it more U.S. states.

There are only five sports to bet on.

There are a limited number of banking options, as you can only use PayPal, online bank transfers, or Visa/Mastercard debit cards.

The pros clearly outweigh the cons here, so we recommend signing up at Betr using the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE to claim a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250, today.

Introducing Betr Sportsbook

Beyond Betr Picks, there is also Betr Sportsbook -- a micro-betting platform currently operating in Ohio and Virginia. Betr has sports betting licenses in Indiana, Maryland, and Massachusetts as well, with the expectation that Betr Sportsbook will go live in those states soon. Betr Sportsbook has also shown interest in moving into legal online sports betting states like Colorado, Kentucky, and Pennsylvania.

Betr offers bettors a unique type of sports betting, called microbetting, via the Betr Sportsbook app. Microbetting allows users to place wagers on every moment of a game. They can bet on the outcome of a every possession in the NFL, NBA, and NHL, every round in boxing, and every pitch and at-bat in MLB.

When Betr Sportsbook first launched its sports betting app in Ohio on January 1, 2023, it became the world's first micro-betting app. If you are located in Ohio or Virginia, sign up today with the Betr Sportsbook promo code ROTOWIRE to claim a No Sweat 1st Bet, up to $250.

Betr Sportsbook Betting Options

When looking at this micro-betting platform, Betr Sportsbook does have some great sports betting options. Whether you're looking to place micro bets on the NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL, or boxing, you'll certainly have a wide array of options to choose from.

Let's take a look at some of the available Betr Sportsbook betting options below:

Plays & Drives

NFL betting is king across America, so this betting market is sure to capture the attention of football fans. When it comes to Plays & Drives, you can bet on whether a team will run or pass on its next play, or whether the team will score a touchdown, kick a field goal, punt, or turn the ball over.

Pitches & At-Bats

MLB betting reigns supreme during the summer months with Betr users having the chance to bet on Pitches & At-Bats. Customers can wager on each at-bat including whether the pitcher or the hitter will get the best of one another. These wagering options include a strikeout, putting the ball in play, and home runs.

Shots & Possessions

NBA betting in the Betr Sportsbook app gives you the option to bet on each possession on the hardwood. Wager on a made or missed basket, a turnover, or whether the next hoop will be a 2 or a 3-pointer.

Micro Bets

Microbetting allows customers to wager on the options highlighted above as well as the NHL and boxing. Micro bets can be made on whether an NHL team will score on the power play, or if a particular boxer will record a knockout in a certain round. Place micro bets via the Betr sports betting app after signing up using the Betr promo code ROTOWIRE today.

Betr Rewards & Loyalty

While there isn't a true Betr rewards and loyalty program, users can earn Betr Bucks through its Refer-A-Friend program. After receiving your unique sign-up link, your friend will need to deposit at least $10 and place a $10 first bet or entry. Then, you (the referrer only) will receive $50 in Betr Bucks within 72 hours. Your friend can then opt into the Betr No Sweatr New Player offer detailed throughout this Betr Picks promo code review.

Betr Customer Service

If you run into any issues with your account, you can reach the Betr customer service team in a variety of ways, including email and the "Get in Touch" section. There is also an FAQ page.

The Betr customer service options are listed below:

Betr Customer Service Email: support@betr.app

support@betr.app Submit A Request: Click on the "Get in Touch" section to contact Betr for any questions or requests you may have.

Click on the "Get in Touch" section to contact Betr for any questions or requests you may have. FAQ Page

Betr Picks And Betr Sportsbook Online Banking Methods

There are three online banking methods available when registering a new Betr account. Sadly, credit cards aren't one of the them, but you can fund your Betr account with the following options.

Betr Deposit Options

All of the following Betr deposit options are processed instantly:

PayPal

Online Bank Transfer

Visa/Mastercard debit cards

Betr Withdrawal Options

You can use these Betr withdrawal options for any winnings you earn:

PayPal

Online Bank Transfer

Visa/Mastercard debit cards

Responsible Gambling On The Betr App

Responsible gambling is taken very seriously on the Betr app. Some of the responsible gambling features offered at Betr include deposit limits, time limits/timeouts, and self-exclusions. If you or someone you know might have a gambling problem, you can find more details on responsible gambling in the Responsibility tab of the Betr landing page.

Our Verdict On The Betr Picks Promo Code

New users should sign up with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE as the welcome offer provides them with a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250. This gives new customers the chance to try out one of the top daily fantasy sports platforms on the market, knowing that if your first entry doesn't win that you'll get up to $250 back in Betr Bucks.

Betr Picks contests are in pick 'em formats, where you simply need to select "more" or "less" on statistical outcomes with the potential to win up to 300 times the amount of your initial investment. We recommend that you sign up with Betr using the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE to get started on your betting journey today.

Betr Picks Promo Code FAQs

When did Betr Picks go live?

Betr Picks went live on July 31, 2023, and currently operates in 22 states as well as the District of Columbia. New customers can sign up using the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE for a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250, today.

What are Betr Bucks?

Betr Bucks are the equivalent of bonus bets at other sportsbooks. They are earned when users play Betr Picks and can be used to pay for an entry. Betr Bucks cannot be cashed out, and any winnings earned when using Betr Bucks are returned minus the Betr Bucks amount.

What is the Betr welcome bonus?

The Betr welcome bonus nets new users a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250, when they sign up with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE. New customers can claim the sign-up bonus to get started today. Then, if your first loses, you'll be reimbursed with Betr Bucks matching the amount of your first entry, up to $250.

Is there a Betr Fantasy promo code?

Yes, there is a Betr Fantasy promo code. Use the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE to claim the welcome offer, which gives new customers a No Sweat 1st Entry, up to $250. Your first entry is covered, up to $250, when you register a new Betr account with the Betr Fantasy promo code.

Does Betr Picks offer bonus bets?

Yes, Betr Picks offers bonus bets, but they are referred to as Betr Bucks. Betr offers Betr Bucks to users when they sign up with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE. Betr Bucks can also be earned by participating in Betr promotions, including the Betr Refer-A-Friend program, which gives users $50 in Betr Bucks for each friend you refer.

Is there a Betr mobile app?

Yes, there is a Betr mobile app. In fact, the only way to play Betr Picks and Betr Sportsbook is through the Betr app. There is currently no desktop or website version. Download the Betr app or Betr Sportsbook app via the Apple App Store or Google Play Store after registering a new account with the Betr Picks promo code ROTOWIRE today.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Alan Walsh plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: 14AdotWalsh.