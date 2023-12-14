What Happened to Barstool Sportsbook?

Barstool Sportsbook is no more, with PENN Entertainment dissolving their partnership with Barstool Sports to partner with ESPN and launch ESPN BET as their new sports betting platform. Barstool Sportsbook shut its doors when it was rebranded to ESPN Bet on November 14, 2023.

Now with one of the best new sports betting apps on the market today, sports bettors can capitalize on a generous welcome offer by using ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO.

Can Barstool Customers Use The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO?

Fortunately, you absolutely can. Existing Barstool Sportsbook users can, in fact, take advantage of the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO welcome bonus to claim $250 in bonus bets when they sign up for a new ESPN BET sportsbook account. When you use the ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO, you get an exclusive ESPN BET sign up bonus of $250 in bonus bets, thanks to one of the best sportsbook promo codes.

The first $200 in bonus bets are paid out immediately as four $50 bonus bet credits. Then, the final $50 bonus bet is credited to your new ESPN BET sportsbook account within 24 hours. Bonus bets have a 1x playthrough requirement and expire in seven days.

ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO Is Live To Sign Up For An Exclusive $250 Bonus Offer

The ESPN BET Promo Code ROTO is live for new customers to sign-up for an exclusive $250 welcome bonus offer, quickly becoming one of the best sports betting sites in the country.

Get started by clicking on the "BET NOW" registration link below. This takes you to the new customer sign-up portal at ESPN Bet, prompting you to enter your personal identifying information, including your name, phone number, email address, and mailing address. The last four digits of your SSN and DOB are the final required fields to enter to complete the identity verification process at ESPN Bet.

Unlike other competitors, our bet anything to get $250 in bonus bet credits is an exclusive welcome bonus offer at ESPN Bet, compared to $200 welcome bonuses offered elsewhere. After registering, make a first-time deposit using any of the supported payment methods at ESPN Bet, like PayPal and credit cards. Then, place any qualifying cash wager on any eligible game or sporting event to seize $250 in bonus bets.

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.