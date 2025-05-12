BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 - $150 in Bonus Bets for Celtics-Knicks NBA Playoffs Tonight

After dropping the first two games at home, the Boston Celtics will try to even their series against the Knicks tonight on the road. Will the defending champs win again in Madison Square Garden? Bet on or against the Celtics after you use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 to create an account and get $150 in bonus bets if your opening bet of $10 or more is a winner.

If you are in Colorado, MIchigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania or West Virginia, sign up for a new account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and make an opening wager of $10+ on the Celtics-Knicks or any eligible sports betting market. If you win, you'll receive three $50 bonus bets.

New customers in all other locations can sign up with the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS and claim a first-bet offer up to $1,500. This is one of the most popular sportsbook promos because it refunds a losing opening wager with matching bonus bets, up to $1,500.

One of the top sports betting apps is perfect for anything on today's calendar. Whether you want to bet on the Celtics-Knicks or the Wolves-Warriors in tonight's other NBA Playoffs contest, make your wager after using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or ROTOBG150 and take advantage of the chance to earn $150 in bonus bets with a winning $10 wager or get up to $1,500 in first-bet protection.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Claim $150 Promo Now & Bet on NBA Playoffs Tonight

💵 BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150 / ROTOSPORTS 🎁 BetMGM Promo Bet $10, Win $150 (CO, MI, NJ, PA, WV) / First-Bet Offer Up to $1,500 📲 Mobile App Availability iOS and Android devices 💲Minimum Deposit $10 ✅ Bonus Code Verified On: May 12, 2025

Join one of leading sports betting sites in minutes. Here's how to activate an account using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS or BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 offer:

Tap any of the BET NOW buttons on this page; you will be directed to the BetMGM landing page, where you'll select your location. After getting to the main page, tap the Sign Up button, then use an email and create a password for your account. Provide the requested personal information. Enter ROTOBG150 as the BetMGM bonus code if you are in CO, MI, NJ, PA or WV or ROTOSPORTS as the BetMGM bonus code if it's not already filled in for you. Make a deposit of at least $10. You can use payment options like a credit card or an online bank and note that BetMGM is also one of the top PayPal betting sites.

BetMGM Bonus Code Promo Terms & Conditions: Monday, May 12

Players using the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 can choose from any set of odds and place a $10 wager. If it wins, BetMGM will reward you with $150 in bonus bets, as three $50 credits.

With the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS, pick any set of odds and place a real-money wager up. If that bet loses, BetMGM will refund you with bonus bets. You'll get five bonus bets, each worth 20% of your original wager, if you lost $50 or more. If your loss was for less than $50, you'll get one bonus bet.

Bonus bets awarded via either welcome offer can be used on any set of odds in any sports betting market. The bonus bets expire after seven days and have a 1x playthrough requirement. The BetMGM bonus code ROTOBG150 and the BetMGM bonus code ROTOSPORTS help you get your sports betting adventure off to a great start. Tap a BET NOW button and begin betting today with one of the leading NBA betting promos.

BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBG150: Get $150 Promo for NBA, NHL & MLB

Bet the latest NBA odds and make your picks with one of the top NBA betting apps after using the BetMGM bonus code offer before today's playoff matchups. Tonight's Game 4 in New York is pivotal for the Celtics. With a victory, the Knicks take control of this Eastern Conference semifinal series. Boston, though, dominated in Game 3 on Saturday and the Celtics feel as though they are back on track.

BetMGM Bonus Code - Best Bets for Monday, May 12, 2025

Use the BetMGM bonus code offer and get all the great features, odds boosts, rewards program and more, because today's sports betting slate is loaded in the NBA and beyond.

NBA Playoff action kicks off tonight in New York with a marquee matchup of Celtics-Knicks. The 208.5-point total lines up accordingly with the 208-point final total from Game 3. If you take away the extra five minutes from overtime in Game 1, the two teams have not exceeded tonight's total in regulation yet during the series. Perhaps the total going under again is the direction to go.

In today's other NBA Playoff matchup, the Warriors look to even their Western Conference semifinal series against the Timberwolves. Stephen Curry will remain out of the lineup for tonight's Game 4. Golden State is struggling quite a bit without him. If you think Minnesota can cover the 5.5-point spread, like it nearly did in Game 3, this could be the way to go with your opening wager.

Tap a BET NOW button and use the BetMGM bonus code offer open an account. It's a perfect way to gain access to one of the top NHL betting promos for Stanley Cup odds and more. Register now and start betting. You could win $150 in bonus bets!

This article is part of our Betting Promotions series.