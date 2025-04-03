Alexander Isak Injury: Scores goal before being forced off

Isak (groin) scored a goal and registered three shots before being forced off in the 66th minute due to not being at 100%, coach Eddie Howe revealed in a press conference, per Chronicle Live. "I think on another day he would have scored more, but I don't think he was 100 per cent. That's why we withdrew him. We hope it's nothing too serious, but he just wasn't feeling 100 per cent in his groin. He was just a little bit unsure in his movement, so that's why we withdrew him."

Isak scored his 20th goal of the season in 26 Premier League appearances before being forced off due to a groin issue. He is one goal away from matching his career-high league total from last season. He will likely be assessed before Monday's match against Leicester to determine if he will be available to try to equalize that record. If the issue reveals serious and he misses the game, Callum Wilson is expected to take on a larger role in the attack.