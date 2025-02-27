Alexander Isak Injury: Should be back soon

Isak was unavailable for Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Liverpool due to a groin injury that is not expected to be a major concern, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "It goes without saying how important he (Isak) is to us. I thought you could see that today. It was a late decision, around midday today. He just didn't feel right with his groin, so we didn't want to take the risk - we've got too many big games to come. I had a chat with him around lunchtime to see how he felt. We knew he was feeling something yesterday. We hoped that it would improve overnight, but it didn't improve enough. We don't envisage it being a big problem for him."

