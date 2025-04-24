Andreas Skov Olsen Injury: Unlikely against Freiburg

Skov Olsen is unlikely to feature in Saturday's clash against Freiburg since he will undergo an MRI on Thursday for a hip problem and could be too short for the game, coach Ralph Hasenhuttl said in the press conference.

Skov Olsen missed the last contest due to illness but was reportedly also dealing with a hip injury, as he will undergo an MRI on Thursday to determine the extent of the issue. He is unlikely to feature in Saturday's game, but that shouldn't impact the starting XI since he has mainly been a bench option recently.