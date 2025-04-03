Anthony Gordon Injury: No longer suspended, still a doubt

Gordon (thigh) is no longer suspended after being sent off in the FA Cup game against Brighton last month but remains a doubt as he is yet to resume team training this week due to a nasty bruise around his thigh.

