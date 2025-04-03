Fantasy Soccer
Anthony Gordon headshot

Anthony Gordon Injury: No longer suspended, still a doubt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Gordon (thigh) is no longer suspended after being sent off in the FA Cup game against Brighton last month but remains a doubt as he is yet to resume team training this week due to a nasty bruise around his thigh.

Gordon is an option moving forward for Newcastle after serving his three-game ban due to the red card he received in the FA Cup against Brighton. He should be training with the group later this week but remains a doubt for Monday's clash against Leicester and will likely be a late decision for that game.

Anthony Gordon
Newcastle United
