Anthony Gordon News: Goes down injured Friday

Gordon suffered a hip injury in Friday's 2-0 win over Albania and is questionable moving forward, according to manager Thomas Tuchel, per Nancy Froston of The Atheltic. "He looks injured. First of all I thought it was his stomach but it is his hip and it does not look good. It's a bit worrying."

Gordon looks to be set for testing after Friday's injury, with the attacker now questionable due to his hip injury. He is a regular starter for Newcastle and has made 11 goal contributions in 26 appearances, so this will be something to monitor, likely to return to his club soon if the injury is even somewhat serious. He will hope he can make a quick turnaround, with England playing again on Monday and Newcastle returning to play April 2.