Armando Broja headshot

Armando Broja Injury: Close to return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2025

Broja (ankle) travelled with the team to the training camp and is nearing a return to the match squad, coach David Moyes confirmed in a press conference. "We took all the players - Seamus Coleman, (Armando) Broja, and (Youssef) Chermiti - and they are all getting closer to being ready to play again."

Broja has been included in the team's training camp and is nearing a return to action. He has been sidelined since early January due to an ankle injury but could be an option for Saturday's match against Wolves. However, it remains uncertain whether he will start in the frontline if fully fit.

Armando Broja
Everton
