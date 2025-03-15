Armando Broja News: Fit for bench
Broja (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's match against West Ham.
Broja has returned, appearing to have passed a fitness test to make the bench after being hopeful to play coming into the contest. This ends an absence dating back to Jan. 9, as he will now hope to remain fit. He has only appeared six times all season, mainly due to his constant injuries and will look to end the season on a good note.
