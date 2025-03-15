Bernardo Silva Injury: Off after 18minutes

Silva was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's match against Brighton due to an apparent injury.

Silva only lasted 18 minutes Saturday after appearing as a substitute in the 58th minute, with the midfielder later exiting with what appeared to be a knock to the leg. It was hard to tell if it was a muscle or contact injury, but he will luckily have the international break to recover. He was replaced by Phil Foden, although the club will have a handful of options to replace the midfielder with if he misses further time.