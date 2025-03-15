Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bernardo Silva headshot

Bernardo Silva Injury: Off after 18minutes

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 15, 2025

Silva was forced off in the 74th minute of Saturday's match against Brighton due to an apparent injury.

Silva only lasted 18 minutes Saturday after appearing as a substitute in the 58th minute, with the midfielder later exiting with what appeared to be a knock to the leg. It was hard to tell if it was a muscle or contact injury, but he will luckily have the international break to recover. He was replaced by Phil Foden, although the club will have a handful of options to replace the midfielder with if he misses further time.

Bernardo Silva
Manchester City
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now