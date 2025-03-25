Bernardo Silva News: Plays 120 with Portugal
Silva (undisclosed) started and played 120 minutes in Sunday's 5-2 win over Denmark.
Silva has made his way back to the field after being substituted off in the club's last contest as a precaution. He appears to be completely fine, as he not only started but also played all of extra time for 120 minutes of work. That said, he should be deemed fit once back with Manchester City.
