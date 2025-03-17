Bernd Leno News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Leno had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

Leno kept a clean sheet Sunday, just his fifth through 29 starts this season. He saved four shots as he successfully quieted a Spurs' attack that has scored in nearly every match this season. After the international break, Leno returns with a more favorable matchup versus Crystal Palace, a side which has scored 36 goals through 28 matches this season.