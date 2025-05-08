FPL Gameweek 36 Differentials: Jeremy Doku, Manchester City Lead Way

This article is part of our FPL Differentials series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll provide insight into differential picks who are under five-percent rostered and need consideration in your FPL team.

The season is winding down with just three gameweeks remaining. With only a portion of teams having anything to play for, the most important thing for your FPL squad may simply be to roster a group of players who are likely to start and go close to 90 minutes. As more teams rotate, it'll only get trickier to navigate.

GOALKEEPER

Leno and Fulham have the third-best odds for a clean sheet this gameweek according to the cheat sheet. They take on Everton, who have scored the third-fewest goals this season with 36 and the fewest in the entire league with 12 away from home.

Fulham have won two of their last three home games, beating Liverpool and a clean-sheet victory against Spurs. Leno is a save machine, too, even if he doesn't keep a clean sheet. In eight of his last 12 games in all competitions, he has made at least three saves, which is the number required to get additional points in FPL.

DEFENDERS

Williams and Nottingham Forest take on Leicester, who have failed to score in 10 of their last 12 Premier League matches. This game is huge for Nottingham Forest, who have fallen outside the top five in the Premier League, which would guarantee them Champions League football next season.

With Newcastle and Chelsea playing each other, a Forest win would guarantee that they end the gameweek ahead of the losing team in that matchup or level on points with both if they draw. Williams has two assists in his last five matches and one goal throughout the season. He's attempted nine shots with 16 crosses and six chances created in his last five matches.

Dias gets the fruitful matchup against Southampton, who are at the bottom of the table with the fewest goals scored this season, only 25 in 35 games. Southampton have only picked up one point in their last 12 home games and have only scored 12 in their 17 home games this season.

Manchester City have been in much better defensive form, only conceding one goal in their last four games. They also have four clean sheets in their last six Premier League matches and three in their last four away games. Dias has played a full 90 minutes in each of City's last 10 games. He's completed more than 90 passes in four of his last five matches in all competitions, which has helped him pick up an FPL bonus point in two of his last three starts.

MIDFIELDERS

Doku started Manchester City's most recent game and assisted the only goal against Wolves in their 1-0 win. In the match, he created three chances and attempted three crosses. This assist was his sixth of the season, and in total, he has nine goal involvements.

Man City have a favorable run toward the end of the season, starting with Southampton, who have conceded the most goals in the league, with 82 conceded in 35 games. In the prior meeting, Man City only won 1-0 but attempted 22 shots and had four big chances.

Damsgaard doesn't have an assist in his last nine starts, but in that time, he's still been productive and crucial to Brentford making a push for a potential European spot in eighth place. In the nine games since his brace of assists against Leicester City, he's created 13 chances, taken eight shots and attempted 40 crosses.

In his shared set-piece role with Bryan Mbeumo, he's taken 27 corners in the last 13 matches. Brentford finish the season with a nice run of fixtures as they travel to Ipswich Town in Gameweek 36 before playing Fulham and Wolves in the final weeks.

FORWARDS

Evanilson scored the crucial goal against Arsenal in the last game to help Bournemouth move up to eighth in the league. They have a tough fixture against Aston Villa this week and a tricky game against Man City the week after. However, in Aston Villa's last two away games, they've lost 3-0 to Crystal Palace at Wembley in the FA Cup and 2-1 to Man City.

Evanilson will also be important in the final gameweek of the season as they take on Leicester City at home. In his last 10 games since returning from injury, he's scored seven goals and provided one assist. In a tricky game against Arsenal away from home, he took four shots, which included his goal, making it six games in his last eight in which he's taken at least three shots.