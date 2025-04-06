Bryan Mbeumo News: Four crosses, two chances created
Mbeumo had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.
Mbeumo has logged at least three crosses in each of his last four appearances, and all of them have seen him get one recorded as accurate. In two of Brentford's three games, a span of games that saw the attacking midfielder log one goal and one assist, he created multiple chances.
