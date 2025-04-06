Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: Four crosses, two chances created

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2025

Mbeumo had two shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 0-0 draw against Chelsea.

Mbeumo has logged at least three crosses in each of his last four appearances, and all of them have seen him get one recorded as accurate. In two of Brentford's three games, a span of games that saw the attacking midfielder log one goal and one assist, he created multiple chances.

Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now