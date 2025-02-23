Bryan Mbeumo News: Goal and assist in victory

Mbeumo scored one goal and assisted once from four shots and two chances created in Friday's 4-0 victory versus Leicester City.

Mbeumo scored Brentford's second goal and assisted their third Friday in a 4-0 demolition of Leicester City. The attacker attempted four shots (two on goal) and seven crosses (three accurate) while creating three chances. Mbeumo has scored 15 goals over his 26 appearances (26 starts) this season, leaving him just one shy of his previous career-high for goals in a single domestic campaign which he set during the 2019/2020 campaign in which he scored 16 goals over 45 appearances (39 starts) for Brentford in the Championship.