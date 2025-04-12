Fantasy Soccer
Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: Stuffs stat sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Mbeumo didn't take a single shot but logged six crosses, three corner kicks and three tackles in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Arsenal Saturday.

Mbeumo went into more of a secondary role in this match, focusing on providing service rather than taking charge himself. He should once again be active across the stat sheet next Saturday when facing a Brighton side which has allowed 49 goals in 32 matches this season.

Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
