Bryan Mbeumo News: Stuffs stat sheet
Mbeumo didn't take a single shot but logged six crosses, three corner kicks and three tackles in Brentford's 1-1 draw with Arsenal Saturday.
Mbeumo went into more of a secondary role in this match, focusing on providing service rather than taking charge himself. He should once again be active across the stat sheet next Saturday when facing a Brighton side which has allowed 49 goals in 32 matches this season.
