Bryan Mbeumo headshot

Bryan Mbeumo News: Three goal contributions in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2025

Mbeumo scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and seven chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Brighton.

Mbeumo came up huge with three goal contributions in a match for the second time this season. He also tied his season high of four shots in a match for the eighth time this season and had more than one shot on target for the first time in seven games.

Bryan Mbeumo
Brentford
