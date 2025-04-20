Bryan Mbeumo News: Three goal contributions in win
Mbeumo scored two goals and assisted once from four shots and seven chances created in Saturday's 4-2 win over Brighton.
Mbeumo came up huge with three goal contributions in a match for the second time this season. He also tied his season high of four shots in a match for the eighth time this season and had more than one shot on target for the first time in seven games.
