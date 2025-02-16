Bryan Mbeumo News: Three shots in defeat

Mbeumo generated three shots (one on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over West Ham United.

Mbeumo registered a minimum of three shots for a fifth straight game and is up to 17 shots and eight shots on target in that span. He also accounted for at least one chance created for a 15th consecutive league appearance and had at least one accurate cross for a fourth straight game, with a total of five in that span.