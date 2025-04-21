Callum Wilson News: Comes off bench again
Wilson generated one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.
Wilson came off the bench, as has been his role for the most part when other attacking options are fit. The striker isn't really likely to get back in the starting XI barring an injury to preferred option Alexander Isak. Wilson has also struggled with injuries even when given larger roles in the team.
