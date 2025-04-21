Fantasy Soccer
Callum Wilson headshot

Callum Wilson News: Comes off bench again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Wilson generated one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 4-1 defeat versus Aston Villa.

Wilson came off the bench, as has been his role for the most part when other attacking options are fit. The striker isn't really likely to get back in the starting XI barring an injury to preferred option Alexander Isak. Wilson has also struggled with injuries even when given larger roles in the team.

Callum Wilson
Newcastle United
