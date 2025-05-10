Christian Pulisic News: Scores game winner

Pulisic scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Bologna.

Pulisic had a great match Friday, as he bagged two goal contributions. He would find his first in the 73rd minute after assisting Santiago Gimenez's opener, then scoring the game-winner in the 79th minute. This brings him to 11 goals and nine assists in 32 appearances this season.