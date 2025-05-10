Christian Pulisic News: Scores game winner
Pulisic scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and one chance created in Friday's 3-1 victory against Bologna.
Pulisic had a great match Friday, as he bagged two goal contributions. He would find his first in the 73rd minute after assisting Santiago Gimenez's opener, then scoring the game-winner in the 79th minute. This brings him to 11 goals and nine assists in 32 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now