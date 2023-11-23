Best Bets in Bundesliga, La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1: Free Picks for Nov. 24, 25, 26

This article is part of our Soccer Picks series.

Italian Serie A Best Bets

SGP: Fiorentina Double Chance and Both Teams to Score 'Yes' +181

Milan let me down last time out dropping a two-goal lead to draw with Lecce. Olivier Giroud, Rafael Leao, Ismael Bennacer are all out for this match and there are questions surrounding Davide Calabria and Christian Pulisic. Fiorentina have played well all season, as they sit sixth in the table, and I believe they're good enough to get a point out of this match with both teams finding the back of the net.

Spanish La Liga Best Bets

Girona to beat Athletic Club +125

I want to keep riding Girona until the books adjust even though this is a pretty difficult matchup against Athletic Bilbao. Girona have yet to lose at home and are in scintillating form with five wins in their last five matches. They lead the league and are one of four teams with a double-digit goal differential, the other three being Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid. This is a good team and while it's unlikely they'll win the league, taking them at plus odds to win at home may be a thing of the past very soon.

German Bundesliga Best Bets

SGP: Leverkusen to win and Over 2.5 Goals -124

Leverkusen have been a joy to watch this season and there's no reason to think their dominant run ends against Werder Bremen. Leverkusen are healthy outside of a minor concern for Jeremie Frimpong and should continue to score goals for fun. This exact bet has hit in 10 of Leverkusen's 11 Bundesliga matches this season.

French Ligue 1 Best Bets

SGP: PSG to beat Monaco and Over 2.5 Goals -128

This is a top-of-the-table matchup as league-leaders PSG take on Monaco with 54 combined goals scored between the two sides this season. That points to more goals in this match and the over 2.5 seems assured, while I think PSG are ultimately the better team as well as playing at home to give themselves the edge.

