DraftKings DFS Soccer: UCL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 25

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Wednesday UCL Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Erling Haaland (MCI at YB, $9,400): DraftKings didn't give us much of a decision at forward as this is a ridiculous price for Haaland, who's -275 to score. Man City have a soft matchup against Young Boys and it wouldn't have been surprising to see Haaland priced around $12,000 in this spot. It also doesn't make sense that Julian Alvarez ($10,600) and Phil Foden ($9,700) are more expensive. Nothing against them; they're good options, but Haaland is seriously underpriced and thus the first forward in. It's acceptable to roster Alvarez or Foden as second forwards and it's doable if you punt at midfield and keeper. There are other options to consider, however.

Lois Openda ($9,700) has been in top form and RB Leipzig have the same implied total (2.45) as Man City at home against Red Star Belgrade. Antoine Griezmann ($10,200) has also been in fine form coming off a hat trick over the weekend and Atletico have a favorable matchup away to Celtic. I don't mean to overlook Kylian Mbappe ($11,100) but his salary rules him out for cash games. PSG are home favorites against Milan and Mbappe makes for a decent GPP option considering he'll be less popular than usual with most people focused on Man City and Leipzig.

For tournaments, Alexander Isak ($7,200) and Anthony Gordon ($7,200) stand out in the midrange. Both have been in the goals recently and Newcastle are the third-biggest favorite with an implied total approaching two. Christian Pulisic ($7,100) would be the leverage option, as his career has been revitalized in Milan and you wouldn't put it past him to score in Paris.

Benjamin Sesko (RBL vs. CZV, $4,300): This is another ridiculous price, as Sesko has the third-best goalscoring odds on the slate behind Haaland and Openda. He's a top talent and will surely be licking his chops if he gets the call, but he's only about 50/50 to start. It might be Timo Werner ($6,300) or Yussuf Poulsen ($5,600), neither of whom I'd feel as comfortable with. Them along with Emil Forsberg ($5,600) seem like better options for GPPs than cash games, but for less than $6,000, I wouldn't fault you for rostering them in any format.

Pepe ($5,300) probably has a safer floor. There's a good chance he finds himself splitting set pieces as Porto are dealing with multiple injuries. He usually plays 90 minutes and they have a favorable matchup away to Antwerp.

MIDFIELDERS

Matthew O'Riley (CEL vs. ATL, $5,000): I didn't expect to be highlighting O'Riley as an underdog on a six-game UCL slate, but this is the state of midfield. He takes most of Celtic's set pieces and he usually plays 90 minutes. For the price, that's good enough for a home matchup with Atletico Madrid. I also found it notable that O'Riley has scored goals in six of nine Scottish League matches.

Jack Grealish (MCI at YB, $7,000): It's been a tough start to the season for Grealish as he's started only three matches and has yet to score. He's another player I didn't expect to be highlighting, but the price is cheap and the matchup is soft. There also isn't anyone else who stands out. If Sesko starts, you might find enough salary to spend up for Phil Foden ($9,900), which would be preferable, in my opinion.

It might be more advantageous to punt both midfield spots depending on who starts for Porto. Romario ($3,400) took most of the corners in their most recent league match. Keep in mind that Stephen Eustaquio normally takes them and his status is up in the air. Also keep in mind that Romario has started just two matches this season and lasted 64 minutes in each. Andre Franco ($3,800) played left-back in the most recent Cup match and could start there again with Wendell battling an Achilles issue. I'd almost prefer Franco there than in midfield after he picked up a goal and assist while playing 90 minutes for the first time all season.

DEFENDERS

Kieran Trippier (NEW vs. BVB, ($7,600): Trippier's been on a tear with seven assists in his last five games. Assist equity aside, he has the highest floor at the position with Newcastle at home in a relatively favorable spot. He's a must for cash games, but the defender position is strong and he's expensive, which means you can fade him in tournaments if you prefer other options. Achraf Hakimi ($6,400) continues to prove he has as much upside as any defender in the world. The talented Moroccan has four goals and two assists in 10 starts for PSG and he's topped 17 fantasy points in six of them. He'll probably go a bit overlooked, as well.

David Raum (RBL vs. CZV, $5,900): Based on price and matchup, Raum is my first defender in for cash games. He splits corners for RB Leipzig, who have the highest implied total on the slate. His teammate Benjamin Henrichs ($5,400) has shown enough upside to be considered for GPPs. It's really as simple as Leipzig are in the best spot and the full-backs are attractively priced.

Rico Lewis (MCI at YB, $3,900): Last time out in the Champions League, Lewis operated in a more advanced position and took a couple of set pieces. It's difficult to know if that'll happen again but I'd hate to miss out on it. He's cheap enough to make him a decent option regardless considering he plays for the best team in the world who have a prime matchup against Young Boys. Ruben Dias ($3,300) and Nathan Ake ($3,100) are too cheap as well, similar to the majority of their teammates.

GOALKEEPER

Ederson (MCI at YB ($5,900): If you don't spend up at both forward spots, you can afford to pay up for keeper. It's not something I normally recommend on a six-game slate, but Man City have 52-percent odds to keep a clean sheet and this slate lacks for value at midfield. If you prefer Janis Blaswich ($5,800) at home instead of Ederson on the road, I understand the sentiment, but the odds say there's a nine percent difference in terms of a clean sheet. Spending down is usally the better option on these bigger slates. Jean Butez ($4,500) at home against a somewhat depleted Porto side seems like a fine option. It's the same with Joe Hart ($4,300) at home against Atletico. Would anyone be surprised if Gregor Kobel ($4,000) and Dortmund upset Newcastle? (Editor's Note: Yes). Take your pick.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.