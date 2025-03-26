Dayot Upamecano Injury: Out for several weeks

Upamecano was diagnosed with loose joints in his left knee, meaning he will be unavailable for several weeks, the club announced.

Upamecano suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France and will be sidelined for several weeks. This is a big blow for Bayern since the Frenchman has been essential in defense this season. Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, and Hiroki Ito will likely see increased playing time in the backline in the coming weeks.