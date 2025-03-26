Fantasy Soccer
Dayot Upamecano Injury: Out for several weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2025

Upamecano was diagnosed with loose joints in his left knee, meaning he will be unavailable for several weeks, the club announced.

Upamecano suffered a knee injury while on international duty with France and will be sidelined for several weeks. This is a big blow for Bayern since the Frenchman has been essential in defense this season. Kim Min-Jae, Eric Dier, and Hiroki Ito will likely see increased playing time in the backline in the coming weeks.

