Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dayot Upamecano headshot

Dayot Upamecano Injury: Spotted running Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2025

Upamecano (knee) was spotted running for the first time since his injury on Wednesday morning, the club posted.

Upamecano was spotted wearing running shoes and running around the training pitch Wednesday morning for the first time since his knee injury. He is recovering well after suffering the issue while on duty with the French squad last month. He could return before the end of the month or in early May if everything goes as planned. Until then, Eric Dier continues to start in central defense in his place.

Dayot Upamecano
Bayern Munich
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now