Dayot Upamecano Injury: Spotted running Wednesday

Upamecano (knee) was spotted running for the first time since his injury on Wednesday morning, the club posted.

Upamecano was spotted wearing running shoes and running around the training pitch Wednesday morning for the first time since his knee injury. He is recovering well after suffering the issue while on duty with the French squad last month. He could return before the end of the month or in early May if everything goes as planned. Until then, Eric Dier continues to start in central defense in his place.