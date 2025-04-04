Diego Rubio Injury: Out for Saturday
Rubio is out for Saturday's match against Portland due to a hamstring injury.
Rubio is outside the call Saturday due to hamstring injury, as he was on the injury report this week. This is a minor loss for the club, as he has only started in one of his five appearances this season. However, they will hope he can return soon and be a rotational option, seeing one goal contribution this campaign.
