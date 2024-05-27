Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 480

This article is part of our Sorare series.

I went against the grain last weekend and it blew up in my face. The D.C. United call didn't come to fruition as Christian Benteke and company couldn't get it going. It was a low-scoring Saturday (by MLS standards) until the night slate of matches included some fireworks. RSL came back from a 3-0 deficit to draw FC Dallas 3-3, Colorado and Minnesota also played to a 3-3 draw and FC Cincinnati outlasted Toronto 4-3 in the match of the night.

It's now a midweek slate followed by another weekend slate. The DNP bug will be out in full force, so getting five starters could give you a shot at a reward. The New York Red Bulls are the only team coming into this match fresh, as they had a bye Saturday. There will be even more mayhem than usual with international friendlies, UEFA Euros and Copa America all coming up, wreaking havoc on MLS sides.

GK: Alex Bono (44.20), Pedro Gallese (32.50), Jonathan Sirois (65.20 - CS)

DF: Aaron Herrera (53.42), Rodrigues (63.20), Maya Yoshida (46.58)

MF: Cole Bassett (84.30 - A), Mateusz Klich (49.00), Riqui Puig (83.40 - G)

FW: Christian Benteke (37.70), Joao Klauss (39.70), Rafael Navarro (60.00 - G)

GK: Roman Burki (29.80), William Yarbrough (36.20), Aljaz Ivacic (40.50)

DF: Sam Vines (34.94), Joel Waterman (94.36 - GLC), Vitor Costa (46.10)

MF: Cristian Espinoza (80.20 - A), Mathieu Choiniere (53.60), Jared Stroud (39.60)

FW: Amahl Pellegrino (38.30), Felipe Mora (76.20 - G/A), Dejan Joveljic (30.90)

Sorare GW 480 // MLS Week 15

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Inter Miami 61.46% vs. Atlanta United LA Galaxy 60.97% vs. FC Dallas Philadelphia Union 60.74% vs. Toronto FC LAFC 60.53% vs. Minnesota United New York Red Bulls 58.78% vs. Charlotte FC

A rested Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Luis Suarez is bad news for Atlanta United. There are four teams with better than a 60-percent chance to win, which is rare in MLS. Based on the elite teams in the top five, this feels like a high-scoring midweek.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Monday, May 27. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $28.34 vs. Charlotte

Charlotte have been in good form with five straight matches unbeaten. The back line is the reason, as they haven't conceded a goal. The offense, on the other hand, has been sputtering. Charlotte have four goals in that stretch and zero in their last two matches. Also, four of the five matches have come at Bank of America Stadium. Insert a rested New York Red Bulls side that I believe will end the clean-sheet streak. Coronel is in good form outside of the Inter Miami beatdown, scoring 48-plus points in six of seven matches.

Honorable Mention: Roman Celentano (CIN) $60.98 vs. Nashville; Drake Callender (MIA) $29.11 vs. Atlanta

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI) $48.91 vs. Toronto

Wagner has been super consistent lately, although he hasn't had the upside performances as seen in prior seasons. The AA is there with his last three matches having an average of 32.22. He has a concern about losing set pieces, as Jack McGlynn has taken the majority of them the last two matches which would limit his upside and chances for assists. Even with that considered, there aren't many good defensive players to get excited about in MLS and Wagner has a nice matchup hosting Toronto.

Honorable Mention: John Tolkin (RBNY) $15.14 vs. Charlotte; Nathan Harriel (PHI) $10.87 vs. Toronto

Midfielders

Amine Bassi (HOU) $17.75 vs. Colorado

While Acosta and Puig will likely outscore Bassi, I wanted to highlight how good Bassi has been this season. After a slow start getting back into the squad due to a knock, Bassi has put up six outings of 60-plus out of nine matches. His worst scoring output has been 45.6, with three matches of 75-plus. Colorado have been involved in some slugfests over the last few matches and Bassi should have an opportunity at a decisive action and an upside score.

Honorable Mention: Luciano Acosta (CIN) $62.49 vs. Nashville; Riqui Puig (LAG) $57.84 vs. Dallas

Forwards

Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $54.77 vs. Minnesota

Suarez and Messi are obvious choices coming off last weekend's rest (get over it, Vancouver fans, you still lost the match). Bouanga gets the write-up against Minnesota, who have been outstanding but have conceded in five straight matches. For LAFC, you have to think it'll be Bouanga at the end of one of the goals. Coming off a subpar performance in Atlanta, this is a bounce-back spot for the striker. Bouanga has the second-highest goalscoring implied odds at near 60 percent, behind none other than Messi.

Honorable Mention: Luis Suarez (MIA) $49.29 vs. Atlanta; Lionel Messi (MIA) $108 vs. Atlanta

Goalkeepers

Stefan Frei (SEA) $16.40 vs. RSL

With MLS goalkeeper prices rising, finding value options with a solid matchup is tough. Of the options under $20, Frei would be my favorite. Seattle traveled to Real Salt Lake a few matches ago with the home side winning 2-0. Frei racked up some nice AA, finishing with 53.8 SO5 points. He should be in for a 50-plus point performance if he doesn't concede three goals. RSL are in tremendous form, unbeaten in 11 straight matches. It's a tough matchup, but if Frei somehow keeps a clean sheet, it would be a nice upside outing.

Honorable Mention: John McCarthy (LAG) $13.59 vs. Dallas; Jonathan Sirois (MTL) $18.74 vs. DC

Defenders

Maya Yoshida (LAG) $8.54 vs. Dallas

The 35-year-old has been a key part of the Galaxy backline this season. His consistency is exactly what the team needed in his second season in LA. Dallas are coming off a three-goal performance, but they've been offensively challenged this season. While the clean sheet might not be in the cards, Yoshida has scored well without the clean sheet bonus and has a solid chance at 60-plus points.

Honorable Mention: Andreu Fontas (SKC) $1.17 vs. Vancouver; Jakob Glesnes (PHI) $3.11 vs. Toronto

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets (MIA) $9.78 vs. Atlanta

A rested Busquets will be locked for 90 minutes against a struggling Atlanta side. With Messi and Suarez taking all the accolades, Busquets has quietly been outstanding in terms of Sorare scoring. He already has 10 performances of 60-plus points and has shown he can provide decisives. Busquets should be a lock for 50-plus points with the upside of 75 or more.

Honorable Mention: Albert Rusnak (SEA) $2.74 vs. RSL; Frankie Amaya (RBNY) $2.74 vs. Charlotte

Forwards

Jader Obrian (ATX) $3.91 vs. Portland

Obrian is completely decisive-dependent, which makes this a risky call. However, a matchup with Portland at home could see Obrian in a good spot to pick up a decisive. He has mediocre implied odds at roughly 30 percent to score, but Portland haven't kept a clean sheet this season. I expect Austin to score and the most likely options are Sebastian Driussi, Diego Rubio, or Obrian.

Honorable Mention: Brian White (VAN) $9.39 at Sporting KC; Johnny Russell (SKC) vs. Vancouver

Deke's Favorite Lineup

Last GW favorite lineup:

GW 480 Favorite Lineup

Created via the Concept Builder on SorareData

