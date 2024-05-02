Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 473

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was a good week for the column, posting the second-highest average SO5 score of the season. Stars were stars as the elite options carried the column, with nine of 12 scoring 60-plus points. The value options fell a bit flat, although Brad Stuver, Robin Lod and Diego Rubio all had nice scores.

Lionel Messi wasn't bothered by the turf and casually had two goals and an assist for the second straight match. While the Inter Miami win wasn't a shock, there were several shocking results. My biggest surprise was Toronto FC defeating Orlando City on the road 2-1. Austin continued their run of form and dispatched the Galaxy 2-0. Real Salt Lake went into Philadelphia and grabbed a late winner on an Alexandros Katranis strike from distance and Chris Brady's four saves inside the box robbed Atlanta of taking all three points in Chicago. How can you not love the unpredictability of a MLS Saturday?

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Patrick Schulte (71.80 - CS), Hugo Lloris (42.90), Matt Freese (65.00)

DF: Kai Wagner (71.90), John Tolkin (64.34), Brooks Lennon (57.14)

MF: Carles Gil (81.90 - A), Hany Mukhtar (60 - G), Luciano Acosta (100 - G)

FW: Denis Bouanga (66.60 - G), Julian Carranza (27.90), Christian Benteke (87.90 - 2G)

Value Options

GK: Pedro Gallese (42.70), Brad Stuver (85.00 - CS), Maarten Paes (61.60 - CS)

DF: Ryan Hollingshead (41.50), Robin Jansson (49.44), Miles Robinson (39.14)

MF: Facundo Torres (67.40 - A), Robin Lod (73.50 - A), Ivan Angulo (37.00)

FW: Hugo Cuypers (38.80), Diego Rubio (77.70 - G), Luis Muriel (27.10 - SUB)

Sorare GW 473 // MLS Week 11

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Vancouver Whitecaps 58.74% vs. Austin Atlanta United 54.44% vs. Minnesota United Inter Miami 53.74% vs. RBNY Real Salt Lake 53.59% vs. Sporting KC Charlotte FC 51.98% vs. Portland

It's a much tighter weekend, as only seven teams have an implied win percentage above 50. Vancouver are the biggest favorite against in-form Austin, while Atlanta have a similar situation facing Minnesota. Inter Miami aren't as big of a favorite as I would have expected at home against the Red Bulls. Real Salt Lake are one of the hottest teams in the league and host Sporting KC, who are winless in their last four matches. Charlotte FC round out the top five and are looking to get back into the win column after back-to-back defeats.

There are some killer matchups in the Challengers division this weekend with eight teams having 70-plus-percent implied win probabilities. Outside of some one-off plays, it might not be a great weekend for MLS players.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, May 2. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Matt Freese (NYC) $27.62 vs. Colorado

Freese is in great form, guiding NYC FC to a three-match win streak. He's scored 60-plus points in four of five matches and has yet another home matchup. This will be NYC FC's fifth-straight home match, which has allowed the team to climb to sixth in the Eastern Conference. Their counterpart is also in sixth place but in the Western Conference. Colorado aren't the easiest matchup, but Freese has shown he can concede and still score over 60 points.

Yohei Takaoka (VAN) $19.39 vs. Austin

Takaoka and Vancouver have the highest clean sheet odds (slightly above 35 percent) on the slate, putting him in play for the top goalkeeper. Austin, however, are one of the hottest teams in MLS, winning four of their last five matches. Austin won in Houston, but the rest of the matches were at Q2 Stadium. Sorry, Austin fans, I see the run of form stopping in Vancouver this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Maarten Paes (DAL) $20.39 at Toronto

Defenders

Brooks Lennon (ATL) $14.51 vs. Minnesota

There aren't many elite options at defense, as MLS teams rarely spend big money on the backline. The elite column will usually have many repeats, although I try to mix it up. That being said, this seems like a smash spot for Lennon. This season has been a breakout for Lennon, as he has only one game under 50 points. It's a home matchup with Minnesota and he should be set for a nice dark green score. Lennon hasn't had a decisive in four matches and it really seems like he's due in this spot.

Aaron Herrera (DC) $11.32 vs. Philadelphia

Herrera has been unbelievable in DC this season. While he's almost a lock to pick up a yellow card each match, he racks up insane AA. In eight starts, Herrera is averaging a crazy 74.4 points per match. While a matchup with Philadelphia isn't usually what you'd like to target, Herrera has been pretty much matchup-proof this season. Add in the cryptic Instagram story from Andre Blake and Philadelphia with back-to-back home losses, and it could be a sneaky good fixture.

Honorable Mention: Kai Wagner (PHI) $42.96 at DC United

Midfielders

Thiago Almada (ATL) $42.27 vs. Minnesota United

My favorite play of the weekend is Almada. Last weekend, Chris Brady played the match of his life and also used the woodwork to aid his cause. Atlanta failed to score, but Almada had a whopping 41.5 AA. He has 75-plus points in his last three matches after a slow start. I feel like he's due for a jaw-dropping, free-kick goal and a double decisive leading to a perfect 100.

Ryan Gauld (VAN) $20.30 vs. Austin

I like Vancouver here if you couldn't tell from the Takaoka write-up. Gauld is the engine that runs the Whitecaps and he's the player you want. With four decisives in his last five matches, Gauld has picked up his productivity after a slow start. He's only shown upside in one match, as he has 70-plus points just once this season. I know it's a different season, but if you look at Gauld's home matches in the past calendar year, he has shown crazy upside when he gets hot.

Gauld's home data in last past calendar year courtesy of SorareData

Honorable Mention: Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $17.49 vs. Colorado

Forwards

Lionel Messi (MIA) $122 vs. RBNY

I mean, do I really need to say anything? The GOAT is matchup-proof and will flirt with a perfect 100 every time he starts. RBNY is a tough opponent that might limit his ceiling, but he's still easily the top forward of the gameweek.

Brian White (VAN) $12.24 vs. Austin

White is an absolute machine. In his last six starts, he has a decisive in every match, scoring five goals and adding two assists. While the run has to end at some point, this matchup is too juicy not to roll with White again. His upside is capped as he's a true striker who doesn't add much AA, but you'll gladly take a 60 if the scoring run can continue.

Honorable Mention: Cristian Arango (RSL) $31.19 vs. Sporting KC

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Zac MacMath (RSL) $15.28 vs. Sporting KC

MacMath would be among the elite options if it weren't for coach Pablo Mastroeni, who is one of the only coaches in the world who rotates his keepers for no apparent reason. The last two rotations have been after MacMath (or Gavin Beavers) had a clean sheet. With that slight risk (I have MacMath as 85 percent to start), I still really like MacMath this weekend. RSL are unbeaten in their last six matches and coming off back-to-back road wins. In that stretch, the team has only allowed four goals. Sporting KC have scored in seven straight matches, but MacMath's floor should be high enough to mitigate the damage of allowing a goal.

Steve Clark (HOU) $12.97 vs. St. Louis City

Clark and Houston have been disappointing lately, losing three of four. During that stretch, Clark is still averaging 17.45 AA. These are positive signs, as Clark has a ton of upside when he can keep a clean sheet while having a pretty safe floor. He already has three SO5 scores of 75-plus and has the fifth-highest clean sheet odds just above 30 percent.

Honorable Mention: Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $13.26 vs. Portland

Defenders

Ali Ahmed (VAN) $2.56 vs. Austin

The run of Vancouver players continues this time in the bargain bin. Since returning to the starting lineup after building up fitness, Ahmed has been super consistent. He's averaging 22.4 AA in his five starts, with his worst SO5 score being 46.52. In a plus-matchup against Austin, I like the chances of Ahmed getting 30-plus AA.

Justen Glad (RSL) $1.30 vs. Sporting KC

Glad has been the heart and soul of the RSL backline. He's super consistent and usually provides 20-plus AA en route to a 60-to-65-point performance. If you are looking for upside, you aren't usually getting it with Glad, but for the price point, he's worth his consistency in a solid home matchup.

Honorable Mention: Franco Escobar (HOU) $1.45 vs. St. Louis City

Midfielders

Albert Rusnak (SEA) $5.25 vs. LA Galaxy

Seattle went on the road and took down Philadelphia 3-2 at Subaru Park this midweek. Sadly, this game wasn't covered as it was postponed and only lasted five minutes earlier this season. Based on advanced stats, Seattle hves been really unlucky this season. Add in the injury issues and it could again be a strong Seattle team in the second half of the season.

Since returning from injury, Rusnak has been consistent, scoring 45-plus in every start. However, his upside hasn't quite been on display outside of a 100 in the 5-0 victory over Montreal. I like this matchup against the Riqui Puig-less LA Galaxy. The Galaxy attack has been elite this season, but the defense has been a sieve. Rusnak has a chance in this matchup to have an upside performance with his double-digit AA.

Deybi Flores (TOR) $3.21 vs. Dallas

Flores has been a great winter signing for Toronto. Playing as a defensive midfielder, Flores ranks in the 89th percentile in tackles and 90th percentile in interceptions amongst midfielders, according to FBRef.com. He's a beast and has been a nice SO5 scorer with three 70-plus performances this season. A positive matchup against Dallas at home should provide an opportunity for Flores to score well with 25-30 AA.

Honorable Mention: Sergio Busquets (MIA) $7.35 vs. RBNY

Forwards

Andres Gomez (RSL) $5.82 vs. Sporting KC

I'll be honest, I don't love any of the value options at forward in MLS. That said, Gomez has taken a huge step in his progression this season and is turning into a really solid option, albeit at a higher price point. In his last six starts, Gomez has a decisive in all but one match, with four goals and three assists. In a plus matchup against a leaky Sporting KC side, Gomez has a good chance at another 60-plus point performance.

Raul Ruidiaz (SEA) $4.19 vs. LA Galaxy

Ruidiaz is coming off a brace in the midweek makeup match against Philadelphia. He looked really sharp with his movements and also added a beautiful panenka from the spot. Like Rusnak, he's in a good spot against the Galaxy's porous defense. Ruidiaz is very boom or bust, but with Seattle having an implied total near 1.80, I like Ruidiaz to find himself on the scoresheet.

Honorable Mention: Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $5.98 vs. New England

Deke's Optimal Lineup

Hopefully, you made it to the new addition to the weekly column. From my options above, I will create what would be my priority lineup for the gameweek if I owned all of the cards. Using the SorareData Concept Lineup Builder, let's see who makes the cut.

