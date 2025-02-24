Erling Haaland Injury: Doesn't train 100 percent

Haaland (knee) missed Sunday's 2-0 loss to Liverpool after not training fully, according to manager Pep Guardiola, per Harry Latham-Coyle of The Independent. "Yesterday after training he didn't feel good."

Haaland was absent once again Sunday, with it now known it was due to his struggles in training the day before. The injury still appears to be minor but he was still feeling some pain Saturday, enough so that it ruled him out for the contest. He will look to return Wednesday against Tottenham and boost his team with his lethal goal-scoring ability, although Omar Marmoush has been solid filling in his role while out, nearly bagging a free kick and having a goal overturned due to offsides.