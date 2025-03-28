Florian Wirtz Injury: Could be back earlier than expected

Wirtz (ankle) could return to competition earlier than expected after feeling good with his ankle, coach Xabi Alonso said in the press conference. "I talked with Flo. He feels better. He's close, he needs a little more time, but maybe he'll be back sooner than expected. His ankle feels good, and that's positive. We don't want to be conservative with Flo, we want to go full throttle and take a little risk. If he can play a little earlier, we'll take that risk. We can be optimistic that he'll return sooner than expected."

Wirtz suffered a ligament injury to his right ankle in the game against Bremen but is recovering well and feeling good. He could return to the pitch earlier than expected, likely at the beginning of next month. Until then, Amine Adli and Exequiel Palacios, in more advanced role in the frontline, have seen increased playing time.