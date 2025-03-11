DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, March 11: Can PSG Win at Anfield?

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy convene for Tuesday's three-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. PSG dominated the first meeting, but Liverpool got the win. Do Feyenoord have any chance to score at inter? And what about Bayer Leverkusen without Florian Wirtz? They discuss the situations and figure out the best DFS moves.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

