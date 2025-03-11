Soccer DFS
DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, March 11: Can PSG Win at Anfield?

Mohamed Al-Hendy 
Ryan Belongia 
Published on March 11, 2025
Baseball

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Ryan Belongia and Mohamed Al-Hendy convene for Tuesday's three-game UCL DFS slate at DraftKings. PSG dominated the first meeting, but Liverpool got the win. Do Feyenoord have any chance to score at inter? And what about Bayer Leverkusen without Florian Wirtz? They discuss the situations and figure out the best DFS moves.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the

DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mohamed Al-Hendy plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: MoHendy, FanDuel: mostacks1.
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mohamed Al-Hendy
Mo is a long-suffering Spurs fan; he begins each season with low expectations, yet exits each season disappointed. And then the cycle repeats! He primarily covers soccer for RotoWire. He previously covered soccer for Bleacher Report.
Ryan Belongia
Ryan Belongia
Ryan is the top-ranked DFS soccer player on RG, reigning King of the Pitch Champion at DraftKings and 2021 finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year.
