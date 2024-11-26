DraftKings UCL DFS Preview for Tuesday, Nov. 26: Feast Week

This article is part of our Fantasy Soccer Podcast series.

Jack Burkart and Ryan Belongia preview Tuesday's seven-game Champions League slate at DraftKings. Barcelona, Manchester City and Bayer Leverkusen are the biggest favorites, all playing at home. Can you still trust Man City? Or should you target the other options? Raphinha and Florian Wirtz are at the top of the list. They assess cash-game options and some tournament routes.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL Cheat Sheet

