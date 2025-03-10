Giorgos Giakoumakis Injury: Dealing with hamstring injury

Giakoumakis has picked up a hamstring issue and is expected to miss the upcoming clashes against Seattle Sounders and Atletico San Luis, Adrian Esparza of TUDN reports.

Giakoumakis could be sidelined until after the international break, limiting his side's offensive potential in one CONCACAF Champions Cup game and one Liga MX fixture. Despite failing to score or assist in his last two appearances, he had been an active attacking contributor in 10 consecutive league matches. Both Angel Sepulveda and Gabriel Fernandez will be the natural options to lead the front line while Giakoumakis works on his recovery.