Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 475

This article is part of our Sorare series.

It was a Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez gameweek last weekend. The two combined for four goals and six assists against the New York Red Bulls. There were three scoreless draws, a San Jose 3-1 win over LAFC, and another road victory for Minnesota United. Road teams had a nice weekend, winning four matches and drawing another four.

The column was in for a really nice SO5 average until a dreaded DNP for Franco Escobar dropped the Diamonds from a 60 average for the week. My optimal lineup scored 349.10 raw points without using XP or a captain, largely due to Messi's 100. My favorite play of the weekend, Thiago Almada, scored 71.1 points all on AA, as Atlanta couldn't capitalize on their chances.

Last Week's Results

Elite Options

GK: Matt Freese (43.90), Yohei Takaoka (65.40 - CS), Maarten Paes (38.50 - PK SV)

DF: Brooks Lennon (69.48), Aaron Herrera (36.74), Kai Wagner (72.82 - A)

MF: Thiago Almada (71.10), Ryan Gauld (64.70), Santiago Rodriguez (40.60)

FW: Lionel Messi (100 - G/5A), Brian White (43.40), Cristian Arango (69.20 - G)

Value Options

GK: Zac MacMath (67.10 - CS), Steve Clark (83.80 - CS), Kristijan Kahlina (73.70 - CS)

DF: Ali Ahmed (88.96), Justen Glad (62.44), Franco Escobar (DNP)

MF: Albert Rusnak (34.40), Deybi Flores (64.90), Sergio Busquets (54.00)

FW: Andres Gomez (38.10), Raul Ruidiaz (46.30), Hugo Cuypers (45.90)

Sorare GW 473 // MLS Week 11

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

New York Red Bulls 60.75% vs. New England LAFC 58.65% vs. Vancouver Atlanta United 56.01% vs. D.C. Colorado Rapids 54.15% vs. San Jose St. Louis City 52.74% vs. Chicago

RBNY, LAFC and Atlanta all lost last weekend and will look to bounce back as solid favorites. Colorado continued their great start, defeating in-form NYC FC 2-0 on the road. St. Louis City also had a positive result, going into Houston and taking a point. While Inter Miami aren't on the list, they are almost 50-percent favorites on the road in Montreal.

Following the weekend is the first full slate of midweek matches, with teams playing Wednesday. This could lead to rotation, especially with several clubs taking part in the US Open Cup and Canadian Championship this midweek. Good luck to everyone avoiding those pesky DNPs that are bound to happen.

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, May 9. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Carlos Coronel (RBNY) $22.28 vs. New England

Yes, I am leading the "elite" options with a keeper who allowed six goals last match. Coronel won't be facing Barcelona in their prime this weekend, as the New York Red Bulls host the New England Revolution. While New England are coming off a much-needed road victory against Chicago, the team has scored one or fewer goals in all 10 matches this season. RBNY has the highest clean sheet implied odds at almost 40 percent, making Coronel a solid play this weekend.

Maarten Paes (DAL) $21.61 vs. Austin

Paes had a penalty save that was ultimately wiped away by his negative decisive of allowing three goals last weekend. He finished with an SO5 score of 38.50, which really should have been 60-plus. Austin have been in tremendous form, but Brad Stuver has been the savior. In Austin's last three matches (unbeaten), they have only generated 0.8, 1.1, and 0.3 expected goals. While Dallas surprisingly fielded a close-to-best XI in the US Open Cup on Tuesday, they should keep Austin from putting up a crooked number this weekend.

Honorable Mention: Matt Freese (CLT) $23.72 at Toronto

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI) $52.21 vs. Orlando City

With Julian Carranza out due to yellow card accumulation, Wagner is going to have to shoulder the load for Philadelphia. After a poor start to the season, Wagner has hit 64-plus points in five of six matches. However, the ceiling hasn't quite been there, as he only has one score of 75-plus in MLS play. That ceiling could be back at Subaru Park against a struggling Orlando City team decimated by injury. Wagner is still the clear top defensive option in MLS and will be a mainstay in the column.

Brooks Lennon (ATL) $13.92 vs. DC United

I know, these are chalky picks, but they are far and away the best options this season. Lennon is also at home in a solid matchup, where he already has three 80-plus scoring outputs at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Although Atlanta have lost two straight matches at home, I am backing the Five Stripes to get back in the win column.

Honorable Mention: John Tolkin (RBNY) $9.00 vs. New England

Midfielders

Emil Forsberg (RBNY) $14.95 vs. New England

With all the great midfielder options, this is surprisingly the first write-up I've done on Forsberg. Forsberg has adjusted nicely to the New York Red Bulls squad, eclipsing 60-plus points in six of nine matches. With an AA average of 15.3, Forsberg is a nice mix of a safe floor with upside. With a great home matchup against New England, Forsberg is among my favorite choices for the gameweek.

Thiago Almada (ATL) $44.02 vs. DC United

Run it back? For a second straight week, Almada is in a good spot. Last week, he racked up 36.1 AA but couldn't find a decisive action. Almada generated one big chance to go with four attempted assists. His 71.1 SO5 score was his worst in his last four matches. I'm still riding the hot hand that is due for a decisive with Almada.

Honorable Mention: Timothy Tillman (LAFC) $20.19 vs. Vancouver

Forwards

Lionel Messi (MIA) $138 at Montreal

That Hansel's so hot right now (editor's note: for the youngsters, this is a quote from Zoolander). Messi is a free space on the bingo card every week he's fit.

Messi's last five starts, courtesy of SorareData

Giorgos Giakoumakis (ATL) $16.43 vs. DC United

This is a contrarian pick for an elite option based on his current form. I prefer Bouanga, but I wanted to mix things up and write about Giakoumakis. I'm high on Atlanta again this weekend. The good news for Giakoumakis is that he played the full 90 last weekend. The bad news is that he had -7.8 AA and a lineup-killing score of 27.2. Giakoumakis had two big chances missed for -10 points and if he converts one of those, it's a completely different outlook. He gets into dangerous areas and I like his chances of scoring, hopefully on the back of an Almada assist.

Honorable Mention: Denis Bouanga (LAFC) $33.45 vs. Vancouver

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Roman Burki (STL) $17.33 vs. Chicago

Burki is coming off a huge 93.70 score at Houston last weekend. His peaks and valleys have been crazy to start the season, as he's been very boom or bust.

Courtesy of SorareData

This is a really nice home matchup at CITYPARK against a Chicago team that hasn't scored in four straight matches. Burki might not see as much action as last week, but he has another good chance to keep a clean sheet.

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) $14.85 vs. Nashville

Kahlina is always worth a look at home, as he racks up a lot of AA. He faces a Nashville team coming off their best performance of the season, a 4-1 victory over CF Montreal at Geodis Park. While that is a little concerning, I still like Kahlina's chance to score at least 50 points, even if he concedes a goal or two. The upside is also there as Charlotte have the second-highest clean sheet implied odds.

Honorable Mention: Sean Johnson (TOR) $10.51 vs. NYCFC

Defenders

Nathan Harriel (PHI) $4.80 vs. Orlando City

Opposite Wagner, Harriel has quietly put together some great form, even with Philadelphia conceding a lot lately. He's averaged 62 SO5 points per game in his last five matches.

With Wagner being almost 11x as expensive as Harriel, it makes sense to go with the value option in the same great matchup.

Moise Bombito (COL) $4.56 vs. San Jose

Bombito has made a huge jump this season for Colorado. The 24-year-old made 11 starts last season and has started all but one match this season (only missed for international duty with Canada). Bombito's closing speed and pace are insane for a center-back.

You wanna see some real speed? 💨 Moïse Bombito turned on the jets to catch the opposition 💪#Rapids96 pic.twitter.com/zUXn8ldGS7 — Colorado Rapids (@ColoradoRapids) April 11, 2024

While Bombito can play as a full-back, this is coming from a center-back. Unsurprisingly, he has the highest top speed in MLS at 23.16 MPH. Colorado have a great matchup with San Jose and I like Bombito to hit 60-plus points for the sixth time this season.

Honorable Mention: Tim Parker (STL) $0.63 vs. Chicago

Midfielders

Quinn Sullivan (PHI) $5.12 vs. Orlando City

The 20-year-old is having a dream start to a breakout season. Sullivan has two goals and four assists for the Union and has cemented himself in the starting lineup, starting 13 matches in a row. With Carranza out, it should be Sullivan in a striker role. In his last two matches in that role, he has an assist in both, with scores of 60 and 86. He is another slightly cheaper option, although he does have the U23 tax.

Mateusz Bogusz (LAFC) $3.91 vs. Vancouver

Bogusz has played as the No. 9 for LAFC since Carlos Vela departed in the offseason and while he's not a completely natural striker, he's serviceable. While the team waits for Olivier Giroud to join after the UEFA Euros, he's the most capable option outside of 39-year-old Kei Kamara. Bogusz has a decent floor as he splits set pieces with Eduard Atuesta. If he can get on the end of a goal, he can score in the 70-lus range and in a positive matchup at home, I like Bogusz as cheap exposure to LAFC.

Honorable Mention: Lewis Morgan (RBNY) $6.32 vs. New England

Forwards

Daniel Salloi (SKC) $8.93 vs. Houston

Value forwards are extremely difficult to find in MLS. Salloi is pretty expensive but is sub-$10, fitting the value range. As far as the options in the value tier, Salloi grades out as one of the best. He has a home matchup against Houston that is slightly positive. What boosts Salloi is Sporting KC having scored two-plus goals in their last five matches at Children's Mercy Park. Although only one of those results has been a win, that doesn't matter, as goals conceded on a forward card don't lose points. Salloi has been decisive dependent this season but does have the largest share of set pieces for SKC, taking 23 this season.

Petar Musa (DAL) $9.22 vs. Austin

It's crazy to me that Musa has dropped into the value tier, but FC Dallas' performances warrant the drop. Musa's upside is capped as he's goal-dependent and doesn't provide a lot of AA. The matchup at home against Austin is pretty solid and I probably rate it higher than most. I know Stuver has been a brick wall in net, but Musa should see some shot opportunities to have a half-decent AA game for a target forward. Add in Jesus Ferreira, who should be back in the lineup and there should be more quality from this FC Dallas team.

Honorable Mention: Kerwin Vargas (CLT) $6.25 vs. Nashville

Deke's Optimal Lineup

Last week's optimal lineup:

GW 475 Optimal Lineup

Courtesy of SorareData's Concept Builder

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.