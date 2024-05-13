Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 476

This article is part of our Sorare series.

The first full MLS midweek slate is here and there are rivalries aplenty. With the quick turnaround, expect to see some weird lineups and rotation. With some big rivalries in the midweek, there could be rotation on the weekend instead, but it will be up to each individual manager how they navigate the congested fixtures.

For the most part, this is akin to flying in the dark, as the Sorare deadline is Tuesday morning. I doubt we will get much news beforehand, which is going to make navigating DNPs an absolute nightmare. Any time there are midweek matches, this column will be a little more brief since the quick turnaround doesn't allow as much time for writing/analysis.

Elite Options

GK: Carlos Coronel (46.50), Maarten Paes (49.90), Matt Freese (64.20)

DF: Kai Wagner (52.44), Brooks Lennon (50.52), John Tolkin (52.56)

MF: Emil Forsberg (63.90 - G), Thiago Almada (68.40 - G), Timothy Tillman (49.90)

FW: Lionel Messi (52.70), Giorgos Giakoumakis (66.20 - PK Won), Denis Bouanga (91.50 - 3A)

Value Options

GK: Roman Burki (48.40), Kristijan Kahlina (76.90 - CS), Sean Johnson (16.10)

DF: Nathan Harriel (79.26 - A), Moise Bombito (44.40), Tim Parker (49.26)

MF: Quinn Sullivan (37.30), Mateusz Bogusz (60.00 - G), Lewis Morgan (91.10 - G/A)

FW: Daniel Salloi (74.80 - G), Petar Musa (77.20 - G/A), Kerwin Vargas (66.20 - A)

Sorare GW 476 // MLS Week 13

Let's start this gameweek by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Nashville SC 54.33% vs. Toronto FC FC Cincinnati 53.74% vs. Atlanta United Portland Timbers 51.98% vs. San Jose Philadelphia Union 49.74% vs. NYCFC Minnesota United 46.15% vs. LA Galaxy

This is the most midweek MLS list I could imagine. FC Cincinnati are on a four-match win streak after getting their first win in Columbus in the "Hell is Real" derby and Minnesota United have been surprisingly really good without Emanuel Reynoso. You can argue both teams belong in the top five.

Now, let's look at the trash cans that are the other teams for the top-five favorites. The biggest favorite, Nashville, have one win in their last seven matches. Portland are winless in nine straight matches and are tied with San Jose for dead last in the West. Lastly, Philadelphia have lost three straight home matches at Subaru Park. Matchups are everything in MLS with most of the teams being equally talented outside of the top dogs. This looks to be a wide-open midweek of matches!

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Monday, May 13. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Elite Options

Goalkeepers

Brad Stuver (ATX) $20.29 vs. Houston

FC Dallas snapped Stuver's clean sheet streak, but I'm back on Stuver again this midweek. Stuver has one of the best floors in MLS and has a slightly positive matchup at home against a Houston team that can struggle at times to score on the road. Hector Herrera is back, but they've been cautious with his minutes. I'm not sure if a clean sheet is in the cards here, but Stuver has the biggest upside of any goalkeeper on the slate for me.

Honorable Mention: Roman Celentano (CIN) $47.39 vs. Atlanta; Chris Brady (CHI) $23.10 vs. Charlotte

Defenders

Kai Wagner (PHI) $48.61 vs. NYCFC

Wagner let me down last week, but he's the clear top option in the midweek. With Philadelphia's current form on the backline, the 10-point clean sheet bonus seems to be out the window. However, the amount of scoring chances Wagner creates still gives him tremendous upside. In the last 365 days, Wagner has been one of the best full-backs on the platform.

Wagner's percentiles compared to other fullbacks courtesy of FBref.com

Honorable Mention: Aaron Herrera (MTL) $12.15 vs. RBNY; Miles Robinson (CIN) $4.36 vs. Atlanta

Midfielders

Luciano Acosta (CIN) $77.02 vs. Atlanta

Even coming into the match questionable didn't matter for Acosta last weekend. He put FC Cincinnati on his back and guided them to their first victory in Columbus. Acosta had a goal and an assist, leading to a third straight 85-plus SO5 scoring output. He's in a really nice matchup against a reeling Atlanta side that is winless in their last six matches.

Honorable Mention: Ryan Gauld (VAN) $22.51 at Colorado; Hany Mukhtar (NSH) $14.51 vs. Toronto

Risky Bonus: Evander (if he starts) $22.75 vs. San Jose

Forwards

Julian Carranza (PHI) $18.36 vs. NYCFC

Philadelphia fans had a glimpse of what the team could look like without key attacker Carranza last weekend and it wasn't pretty. Carranza was out with a yellow card accumulation suspension and should feast on some tired NYCFC legs in this matchup. He has gone three matches scoreless (Philadelphia winless in those matches) and will be buzzing to end that run of poor form for the club and himself. Keep an eye on an inspired Matt Freese in a revenge match after the Union traded him last season. As a Union fan, I would love to have Freese with Blake either being injured or poor on the pitch and Semmle not getting much help on the backline.

Honorable Mention: Lionel Messi (MIA) $144 at Orlando City; Cristian Arango (RSL) $46.80 vs. Seattle

Value Options

Goalkeepers

Joe Willis (NSH) $10.66 vs. Toronto

Nashville are the biggest favorite and have the best chance at a clean sheet. The issue is, can you really trust this team? They have just one clean sheet this season and it came in the opener. Add Elliot Panicco waiting in the wings and this price makes sense. The good news is Toronto's Federico Bernardeschi will miss this match after receiving a late second yellow, and starting striker Prince-Osei Owusu will also be suspended for his actions in the late altercation with NYCFC. One caveat is the slight chance of Panicco starting, as Gary Smith has been sporadic with his lineup selections all season.

Honorable Mention: Maxime Crepeau (POR) $16.58 vs. San Jose; Alex Bono (DC) $16.00 vs. RBNY

Defenders

Justen Glad (RSL) $1.70 vs. Seattle

Glad has been Mr. Dependable for RSL. The upside isn't always there, but he is super consistent. Although Seattle looked solid against Portland on Sunday, this is a positive home matchup for RSL. Real Salt Lake are unbeaten in their last eight matches and I expect that run to continue. I see Glad putting his usual 55-65 SO5 points at a nice price.

Honorable Mention: Kamal Miller (POR) $0.87 vs. San Jose; Joel Waterman (MTL) $1.19 vs. Columbus

Midfielders

Robin Lod (MIN) $6.52 vs. LA Galaxy

Lod took a slight knock in his last match, but Minnesota had a bye week last weekend for him to recover. He trained fully at the end of last week and should be good to go for this matchup. If looking ahead ahead to the weekend, Minnesota have a juicy matchup against Portland at home, making Lod a great option for both matches this week. Minnesota are the fifth-biggest favorite and the exposure I would want is Lod's mix of double-digit AA with his decisive action capability.

Honorable Mention: Sebastian Driussi (ATX) $9.48 vs. Houston; Yuya Kubo (CIN) $4.15 vs. Atlanta

Forwards

Jacob Shaffelburg (NSH) $3.26 vs. Toronto

Shaffelburg was rotated last match but should be back in the starting XI in a great spot. He had a great start to the season, but his production has slowed down a little. Assuming he starts (see Willis, Joe), this could be a match where his speed up the left flank creates assist opportunities for either Hany Mukhtar or Sam Surridge.

Honorable Mention: Felipe Mora (POR) $3.90 vs. San Jose; Hugo Cuypers (CHI) $5.92 vs. Charlotte

Deke's Optimal Lineup

