Giorgos Giakoumakis News: Suspended for league match

Giakoumakis is ineligible for the upcoming Liga MX visit to America due to yellow card accumulation, according to the FMF official website.

Giakoumakis just returned from a hamstring injury, attempting three shots in Saturday's win over Pumas, but he ended up with a suspension after picking up his fifth yellow card of the current Liga MX season. Therefore, he won't take part in the derby against the Azulcremas and may be back in contention to face Leon on April 15. Fortunately for the club, Angel Sepulveda has done a good job up front lately, and they can also include Gabriel Fernandez in the rotation.