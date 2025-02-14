Harvey Barnes Injury: Progressing well on recovery

Barnes (thigh) has been progressing well in his recovery and could soon be in contention to return, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "Harvey, I am really pleased with how he has looked, he is not far at all, another one that can soon be in contention."

