Harvey Barnes Injury: Progressing well on recovery
Barnes (thigh) has been progressing well in his recovery and could soon be in contention to return, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "Harvey, I am really pleased with how he has looked, he is not far at all, another one that can soon be in contention."
Barnes has been sidelined since mid-January due to a thigh injury but is progressing well in his recovery. He will be assessed next week to determine if he can play against Nottingham Forest next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now