Harvey Barnes Injury: Progressing well on recovery

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 14, 2025

Barnes (thigh) has been progressing well in his recovery and could soon be in contention to return, coach Eddie Howe said in a press conference. "Harvey, I am really pleased with how he has looked, he is not far at all, another one that can soon be in contention."

Barnes has been sidelined since mid-January due to a thigh injury but is progressing well in his recovery. He will be assessed next week to determine if he can play against Nottingham Forest next Sunday.

Harvey Barnes
Newcastle United
