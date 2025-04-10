Harvey Barnes News: Good display off left side

Barnes scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Monday's 3-0 win versus Leicester City.

Barnes put in a decent shift for Newcastle as they defeated Leicester 3-0 on Monday. In 90 minutes played, the left winger scored one goal from three shots (one on target, one blocked, one off), created one chance, but he did miss one big chance and failed to complete three of his four dribble attempts, Still, the goal will likely be what matters most to Barnes as he now has three goal contributions in his last four starts for Newcastle.