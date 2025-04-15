Harvey Barnes News: Nets brace in victory

Barnes scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-1 win over Manchester United.

Barnes impressed his will upon the match Sunday, scoring Newcastle's second and third goals as the Magpies breezed past Manchester United in a 4-1 victory. The forward also tracked-back to contribute two tackles (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort over his 90 minutes shift. Barnes is on a crackling run of form that has seen him score three goals and supply two assists over his last four Premier League appearances (four starts).