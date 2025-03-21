Fantasy Soccer
Henry Martin Injury: Visiting tendinitis specialist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Martin has consulted an expert to determine his treatment for Achilles tendinitis, according to the club's medical report.

Martin's recovery time remains unclear, but it appears he could be sidelined for at least a couple more weeks given the risk of complications of a tricky injury. While the Clausura tournament hasn't been the most successful period for him, Martin is the champions' most common center-forward choice, so the impact of his injury on the team's performance could be significant. On the other hand, both Victor Davila and Rodrigo Aguirre are strong options to fill in the starting lineup.

