Jacob Murphy News: Pinpoint assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 4, 2025

Murphy assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal), one cross (one accurate) and three chances created in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Brentford.

Murphy's accurate cross late in the first half Wednesday helped open the scoring for Newcastle's as they would go on to defeat Brentford by a 2-1 margin. Over his 66 minuets of play, Murphy created three chances in attack while contributing one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. The assist marked Murphy's 14th goal contribution (five goals, nine assists) of the campaign over 26 appearances (22 starts).

Jacob Murphy
Newcastle United
More Stats & News
