Jacob Murphy News: Pinpoint assist

Murphy's accurate cross late in the first half Wednesday helped open the scoring for Newcastle's as they would go on to defeat Brentford by a 2-1 margin. Over his 66 minuets of play, Murphy created three chances in attack while contributing one tackle (one won) and one clearance to the team's defensive effort. The assist marked Murphy's 14th goal contribution (five goals, nine assists) of the campaign over 26 appearances (22 starts).