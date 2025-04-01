Jamaal Lascelles Injury: Starts very light training

Lascelles (knee) has started light training, though his return before the end of the season remains uncertain, coach Eddie Howe said in the press conference. "I don't know whether we'll see Jamaal before the end of the season. I don't really want to set a target on his time to return. He's started very light training with the squad, but that would be light, not necessarily in competitive drills. He's joined in the drills that have been non-competitive, and he's looked really good. It's small steps for him. We're hoping he can definitely be joining in and competing in training before the end of the season, but whether that ties in with the team and whether he gets there in time in terms of competitive action, let's wait and see."

