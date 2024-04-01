Fantrax Finds: Waiver Wire Pickups for Gameweek 31

This article is part of our Fantrax Waiver Wire series.

Ahead of each Premier League gameweek, I'll take a look at sub-50 percent rostered players on Fantrax whose situations may have changed or improved, and assess whether or not they are worth a pickup in season-long leagues.

GOALKEEPER

Stefan Ortega (nine-percent rostered): Ortega started in place of the injured Ederson at the weekend scoring 15 points during the scoreless draw against Arsenal. Ortega has been solid when called into action this season, playing twice in March and scoring double-digit points in each match. He'll get a home match against Aston Villa in Gameweek 31 before going to Crystal Palace at the weekend. If Ederson returns I'd look at either Bart Verbruggen (nine percent) or Jason Steele (42 percent) in an away match at Brentford, pending which keeper starts for Brighton. Somewhat helpful is that Brighton and Man City both play Wednesday.

DEFENDERS

Marc Cucurella (37 percent): Cucurella is likely to draw another start at left-back this week, pending the availability of the oft-injured Ben Chilwell. While Chelsea remain a mess, Cucurella is an adept fill-in for fantasy managers as he's totaled a shot, five chances created and seven tackles over his last two Premier League starts. Chelsea get a home clash with Manchester United in midweek followed by an away match at Sheffield United.

Use our Fixture Difficulty Ranker to spot easy or tough schedules for the rest of the season.

Lewis Hall (29 percent): Newcastle suffered another injury to a defender on Saturday, Jamaal Lascelles will miss the remainder of the season with a torn ACL. The injury should shift Dan Burn into a central role opening up a full-back spot for Hall, who scored 3.25 points in just 32 minutes during the comeback win over West Ham. Hall has struggled for minutes this season but was a spark off the bench against West Ham and could have modest fantasy appeal if given a start or two in upcoming matches. Both Kieran Trippier and Valentino Livramento are dealing with injuries over their own and the latter may not start on a short week.. Emil Krafth (zero percent) is also an option to start at full-back for the Magpies.

MIDFIELDERS

Jacob Murphy (24 percent): Murphy's roster percentage doubled after last week's article, but he's still not popular enough given his current role for Newcastle playing in the front three. He has an excellent floor for Fantrax purposes, as seen by his 13.5-point performance against West Ham despite not scoring or providing an assist. Murphy has combined for 26 crosses, eight chances created and five shots over his last three appearances and continues to have at last a share of corner kicks while Trippier is out with injury.

Lewis Cook (48 percent): Cook has quietly been in excellent form, scoring no fewer than 9.5 points in his last four Premier League outings despite having just two goal involvements. Cook will need goal involvements to reach a real ceiling, but he has value as a player who can reach double-digit points from open play. Cook's value has been given a boost due to a role on corner kicks leading to a combined 28 crosses over his last four matches, as he's also created 13 chances over that stretch.

FORWARDS

Michail Antonio (48 percent): This might be the last chance to grab Antonio since he's not only back and starting for West Ham but also back in the goals with a tally in two straight. The recent goals broke a streak that dated back to August without a goal, as he dealt with both injury and poor form until March. Still, as a starting forward, he deserves to be rostered as the position is thin on the waiver wire.

Ben Brereton Diaz (10 percent): Brereton Diaz is also back and scoring after recently returning from a hamstring injury. He was the highest scoring forward of last gameweek and should maintain his role alongside Oliver McBurnie up top for Sheffield United. It's a rough trip to Liverpool in midweek, but the weekend match against Chelsea isn't one to fear and Brereton Diaz has been good when healthy since joining the Blades in January.