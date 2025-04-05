Jamal Musiala Injury: Suffers torn muscle fiber
Musiala is out for the time being due to a torn muscle fiber, according to his club.
Musiala is set to miss some time over the next few weeks, as the attacker suffered a torn fiber muscle in Friday's contest. This is a brutal turn for the club as they look to resume UCL play next week, with the German being a crucial player to their success. He is looking at a timeline for a return around a few weeks, hoping to see no set backs and at least see the field again this campaign. Serge Gnabry and Thomas Muller are possible replacements while out.
