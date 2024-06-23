DraftKings DFS Soccer: Euro Picks for Sunday, June 23

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.

Germany need at least a draw to guarantee first place in Group A, so they'll likely have a similar lineup to prior matches. Switzerland aren't guaranteed second place, but it'll take a big win for Scotland to unseat them. A draw won't do Scotland or Hungary much, so both will be keen on getting three points.

MATCHES (ET)

For detailed stats and odds, check out the DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Sunday Euro 2024 Cheat Sheet

FORWARDS

Roland Sallai (HUN vs. SCO, $7,900): The main worry with Germany pieces is that any of them could be in play for 45 minutes. Kai Havertz, Florian Wirtz and Jamal Musiala are most likely to be subbed off while anyone already with a yellow card is also in jeopardy of an early substitution. Similarly, Switzerland may make early subs if they're already down a goal since they're close to guaranteed to advance with four points.

That leads me to the other match with everything to play for. Sallai does a little bit of everything and is willing to unleash shots and send in crosses from the wing. Even without set pieces, he probably has the best floor of any forward eligible player. Barnabas Varga ($6,800) is also intriguing if he can get close to 90 minutes for a third straight match.

Che Adams ($6,300) is in the same boat as Vargas and he'll likely be less popular than the Hungary pieces.

MIDFIELDERS

Scott McTominay (SCO vs. HUN, $6,100): Dominik Szoboszlai ($8,000) may be the most popular player in cash games and will be in plenty of GPP lineups. If you're strapped for cash, I think McTominay is better value. He's again wildly underpriced with 90 minutes likely and a split role of set pieces. He's also most likely to score for Scotland, now with eight goals across qualifiers and Euro 2024.

Toni Kroos $7,600) and Ilkay Gundogan ($6,500) aren't as easy to trust, though Germany can't sub off every field player, so someone will have to go 90 minutes. Defensive midfielder Robert Andrich ($4,900) has been one of their first subs the past two matches.

DEFENDERS

Andrew Robertson (SCO vs. HUN, $6,300): You don't want to be on the wrong side when Robertson launches 15 crosses in this spot. Even if he doesn't, you should have money to spend up for at least one defender. I prefer Robertson to Maximilian Mittelstadt, but it's pretty close.

GOALKEEPER

Angus Gunn (SCO vs. HUN, $4,800): Manuel Neuer will probably be the most popular goalkeeper and I won't turn you off him. However, I think Gunn could have massive save upside if Hungary find themselves in a desperate situation late and they're ripping shots from distance.

