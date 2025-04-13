James McAtee News: Scores goal during start

McAtee scored one goal to go with four shots (two on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 5-2 victory against Crystal Palace. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 68th minute.

McAtee saw the start Saturday, seeing 82 minutes in his first league start of the season. He would score in the win as well, finding the back of the net in the 56th minute. This makes it three goals on the season for the attacker, with his last coming Feb. 15.