FanDuel DFS Soccer: EPL Targets for Saturday, May 11

Saturday looks like a fun and open seven-match slate at FanDuel. The struggling Tottenham Hotspur are the biggest favorite at home to Burnley in a match with an eye popping 3.9 implied goal total. Everton are at home against Sheffield United. Every week I write about how terrible Sheffield United are and anyone playing them gets a massive boost for fantasy purposes.

Newcastle are in good form and host Brighton as they continue their campaign for a Europa League spot. Finally, Luton Town visit West Ham in a must-win match to avoid relegation. It's an interesting matchup for Luton Town, as West Ham have a lame duck manager and nothing to play for, while their style is friendly for opposing teams in terms of scoring fantasy points.

FORWARDS/MIDFIELDERS

Richarlison (TOT vs. BRN, $19): Son Heung-Min ($22) is the most likely goalscorer on the slate and he is certainly one of the top forward options. Spurs have an implied goal total above 2.50, so all of their outfielders are good options. Richarlison has similar goalscoring odds as Son but is three bucks cheaper. This is likely due to him being a sub risk and he only played 63 minutes in his most recent start. Still, I think Richarlison has a ton of upside against Burnley. James Maddison ($16) has been subbed off early recently and hasn't even started the past two matches for Tottenham. He might only play 60 minutes if he starts, but Maddison is capable of huge games and the risk might be worth the reward at this price in GPPs.

Dwight McNeil (EVE vs. SHU, $20): Every outfielder for Everton is a reasonable option against Sheffield United. McNeil has a healthy set-piece role and open-play floor, so he's capable of generating plenty of shots assisted. He probably needs a goal or assist to completely pay off his price, though. Dominic Calvert-Lewin ($19) is checking in at just under even goalscoring odds and has brace upside. The remaining Everton players are all affordable and I think capable of scoring a goal. Jack Harrison ($14), Abdoulaye Doucoure ($14), James Garner ($13) and Idrissa Gueye ($13) are all great options.

It feels a bit lazy to mention every Everton player, so I'll add that my preferred options are McNeil, Doucoure and Gueye.

Callum Wilson (NEW vs. BHA, $17): Newcastle options are a bit expensive after their demolition of Sheffield United last weekend, but Wilson is still a strong value at just $17. He played 70 minutes and scored a goal in his first start since February. Alexander Isak ($22) took the penalty against Sheffield when both were on the pitch. Brighton are always capable of good fantasy performances, but it's a bit of a gamble if they can control possession away to Newcastle. Danny Welbeck ($13) is cheap for a dart throw goalscorer and he typically plays at least 75 minutes when he starts.

Elijah Adebayo (LUT at WHU, $14): Luton Town are underdogs away to West Ham, but they must win this match to have any hope of avoiding relegation. Normally, it would be good to target Luton on the road, but West Ham played terribly in a recent 5-0 loss on the road against Chelsea. To me, this makes this matchup a high variance spot and I want to attack both sides.

Mohammed Kudus ($16) is too cheap in this spot and has a great floor/ceiling combination. Michail Antonio ($14) has goal and 90-minute upside. Still, I prefer Adebayo. He has slightly better goalscoring odds and I'd prefer to play options on teams who have more incentive to win. I expect around 80 minutes from Adebayo if he starts, as he seems to be completely removed from his injury. Carlton Morris ($15) has converted four penalties this season for the Hatters. Finally, Ross Barkley ($16) is capable of some pretty strong floor games and I think he is a good contrarian option if you want to make a lineup or two with him.

Cole Palmer (CHE at NFO, $23): How could I forget to mention Palmer? He has been incredible this season and is in a good matchup in the late match. He projects well and you just need to find the punts to fit him into your lineup.

Bargain Bin ($12 and Under):

Rodrigo Bentancur and Yves Bissouma (TOT vs. BRN, $10/$11): I don't think either Bentancur or Bissouma are likely goalscorers, but both are capable and very cheap in the best game environment of the slate. Bissouma has some tackles won upside.

James McAtee (EVE vs. SHU, $10): McAtee has shown a lot of promise in his starts and Sheffield United are more than capable of getting a goal against Everton. I think he's too cheap for his attacking upside.

Tahith Chong (WHU vs. LUT, $11): West Ham concede a lot of possession to opposing teams, even when playing at home, and Chong is a great high-upside punt.

DEFENDERS

Pedro Porro (TOT vs. BRN, $15): I think you can afford an expensive defender given the abundance of cheap options at both positions. Porro can operate as an extra winger for Spurs in matchups where they will have a lot of possession. His recent floors have not been outstanding, but if Maddison doesn't start he'll take set pieces for a good portion of the match. West Ham concede a lot of crosses and corners, so Alfie Doughty ($14) is a great option to include if you play another Luton attacker. Sergio Reguilon ($14) has been splitting set pieces and playing quite well, though the Brentford-Bournemouth match is not one I am overly interested in.

Bargain Bin ($9 and under):

Jack Robinson (EVE vs. SHU, $9): The case for Robinson is simple. Everton will probably have a lot of crosses and Sheffield will have to defend for a good portion of the game. Maybe you get lucky with blocked shots and clearances.

Rayan Ait-Nouri (WOL vs. CRY, $9): Ait-Nouri is cheap for his attacking upside. If he lines up in a more forward position, he is one of the best plays overall.

GOALKEEPER

Arijanet Muric (BRN at TOT, $8): It's impossible not to highlight the insane run of shot-stopping form Muric has been in the past month. He has 34 saves in his past four starts and he will likely face a lot of shots on the road in North London against Spurs.

Goalkeeper is random, so I'm fine looking to other options. Wes Foderingham ($6) is extremely cheap for lineups that need the salary and I don't think it's unreasonable to fade Everton. I think Brighton have a better chance of winning than Bart Verbruggen's ($7) salary suggests.

