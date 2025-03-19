Fantasy Soccer
Jason Steele headshot

Jason Steele Injury: Out another four to five weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2025

Steele will miss another four to five weeks recovering from his shoulder surgery, The Argus reports.

Steele will have to wait four to five more weeks before getting back on the pitch. He underwent a shoulder surgery in late January and is still recovering from it. His long-term absence does not impact the starting squad since he is the backup goalkeeper under coach Fabian Hurzeler this season, unlike last year when he shared the position with Bart Verbruggen.

Jason Steele
Brighton & Hove Albion
