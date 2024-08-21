Soccer DFS
DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Week 2

Written by 
Adam Zdroik 
Updated on August 21, 2024 1:44PM EST

Going forward, any DraftKings rankings posted will be under the paywall. Everything in life isn't free. Helping further, you can plug these rankings straight into the RotoWire Optimizer. 

The first table is for Saturday's five-game classic slate which features Manchester City in a smash spot against Ipswich Town. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are the most expensive players, but Dominic Solanke and Tottenham could be just as popular given their reduced rates and favorable spot against Everton.

Eberechi Eze seems almost too obvious as a differential. He'll take you off expensive Man City pieces and has the potential to hit 30-plus points if things go right for Crystal Palace, home against West Ham. Son Heung-Min is also in that range and may not be as popular as you'd expect, mainly because of the City players nearby.

Rodrigo Muniz pops up high on the rankings chart for a home matchup against Leicester City. It makes sense as Fulham's No. 9 in one of the best matchups a team can have this season.

Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper are going live Friday at 1 p.m. ET to discuss Saturday's DraftKings slate. 

Jack Burkart will write the DraftKings preview, as well as the FanDuel one for Saturday's main slates.

Our projected lineups can be found here. Injuries and suspensions are here. Good luck.

Player IDNamePOSPoints
16807Kevin De BruyneM22.28
29664Erling HaalandF22.14
24854Phil FodenM (M/F)17.72
33441Jeremy DokuF17.7

17326Son Heung-MinM (M/F)17.69
20951James MaddisonM16.11
31046Brennan JohnsonF15.53
18430Bernardo SilvaM (M/F)14.97
37842Abdul FatawuM14.88
18544Dominic SolankeF14.73
35865Rodrigo MunizF14.3
31141Eberechi EzeM (M/F)14.17
33724Mohammed KudusM14.08
23149Jarrod BowenM (M/F)12.73
26658Dwight McNeilM (M/F)12.5
17417Adam ArmstrongF12.45
23173Jean-Philippe MatetaF12.39
18583Alex IwobiM (M/F)12.39
26581Pedro PorroD12.24
26138Morgan Gibbs-WhiteM12.23
20900Jack HarrisonM11.24
24196Lucas PaquetaM11.09
16751Andreas PereiraM11.02
31261Ben Brereton DiazF10.88
29769Josko GvardiolD10.82
24577Daichi KamadaM10.76
37574Rico LewisD10.69
35666Samuel EdozieM (M/F)10.64
25446Callum Hudson-OdoiM (M/F)10.57
17838Jamie VardyF10.27
34595Anthony ElangaF10.02
38280Facundo BuonanotteM9.9
18151Adama TraoreM (M/F)9.26
23240Dominic Calvert-LewinF9.24
17846Chris WoodF9.12
18098Kenny TeteD9
17247Bernd LenoGK8.95
26929Emile Smith RoweM8.82
30811William SmallboneM (M/F)8.8
33338Destiny UdogieD8.75
30731Neco WilliamsD8.74
31246Leif DavisD8.73
17032Mateo KovacicM8.69
19304EdersonGK8.66
24537Niclas FullkrugF8.56
29991Joe AriboM (M/F)8.53
26508Antonee RobinsonD8.38
29751Vladimir CoufalD8.31
29155James JustinD8.23
34078Pape SarrM8.2
36424Adam WhartonM8.11
19828EmersonD8.11
37798Victor KristiansenD8.02
24835Kyle Walker-PetersD7.97
35170Omari HutchinsonM7.81
26245Bobby Decordova-ReidM (M/F)7.75
29379Guglielmo VicarioGK7.49
19125Harry ToffoloD7.47
20398Abdoulaye DoucoureM7.39
31070Conor ChaplinF7.36
41175Daniel MunozD7.32
30475Vitaliy MykolenkoD7.19
30835Tyrick MitchellD7.19
29855Tomas SoucekM7.19
23081Manuel AkanjiD7.19
35805Flynn DownesM7.11
23304Wilfred NdidiM7.07
19220Matz SelsGK6.94
19065Idrissa GueyeM6.81
23650Guido RodriguezM6.76
21071Ruben DiasD6.72
33359Liam DelapF6.68
26159Dean HendersonGK6.41
34720Tim IroegbunamM6.39
22120Sasa LukicM6.36
17478Harry WinksM6.34
16965Jack StephensD6.33
17306Will HughesM6.2
16917Alex McCarthyGK6.18
35930Samuel SzmodicsM6.14
31367Ryan YatesM5.93
19196Mason HolgateD5.74
23132Yves BissoumaM5.69
35610Micky van de VenD5.64
26697Cristian RomeroD5.59
21982Ibrahim SangareM5.39
32483Taylor Harwood-BellisD5.28
25272Joachim AndersenD5.1
32727Wout FaesD5.08
29892Marc GuehiD5.06
33701Calvin BasseyD4.99
27137Chris RichardsD4.85
20255Jannik VestergaardD4.77
17514Michael KeaneD4.73
25337Konstantinos MavropanosD4.73
24851Jan BednarekD4.71
17553Massimo LuongoM4.65
40216Mads HermansenGK4.59
20797Issa DiopD4.49
25994Sam MorsyM4.48
19035Jordan PickfordGK4.39
26631Arijanet MuricGK4.31
35924Jacob GreavesD4.3
21464James TarkowskiD4.26
24967Nikola MilenkovicD4.23
40313MurilloD4.02
27650Max KilmanD3.86
19578Axel TuanzebeD3.85
20779Alphonse AreolaGK3.24
40194Luke WoolfendenD3.07

Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Showdown

Player IDNamePOSPoints
29889Bukayo SakaM/F17.72
29187Gabriel MartinelliM12.32
18746Martin OdegaardF14.14
23157Kai HavertzM11.57
31153Ollie WatkinsM10.56
28588John McGinnM/F8.06
35779Morgan RogersM/F9.98
23542Declan RiceM/F9.89
23459Leon BaileyM/F9.57
21276Oleksandr ZinchenkoF6.19
17586Lucas DigneD7.42
29182Ben WhiteD7.82
19273Thomas ParteyF7.65
18082Youri TielemansM/F7.49
31043Matty CashM6.98
35483Amadou OnanaM6.61
23477GabrielD4.89
26575William SalibaM4.19
31126David RayaM5.23
17946Emiliano MartinezGK3.11
29290Ezri KonsaGK0.79
25009Pau TorresD0.57

Adam Zdroik
Adam, a multiple-time finalist for FSWA's Soccer Writer of the Year, is RotoWire's soccer editor. He runs RotoWire's Bracketology and partakes in various NFL content. He previously worked at ESPN and Sporting Kansas City, and he is a former Streak for the Cash winner and Michigan State graduate.
