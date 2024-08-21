DraftKings DFS EPL Rankings & Projections for Week 2

This article is part of our DraftKings Fantasy Soccer series.
Going forward, any DraftKings rankings posted will be under the paywall. Everything in life isn't free. Helping further, you can plug these rankings straight into the RotoWire Optimizer.
The first table is for Saturday's five-game classic slate which features Manchester City in a smash spot against Ipswich Town. Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are the most expensive players, but Dominic Solanke and Tottenham could be just as popular given their reduced rates and favorable spot against Everton.
Eberechi Eze seems almost too obvious as a differential. He'll take you off expensive Man City pieces and has the potential to hit 30-plus points if things go right for Crystal Palace, home against West Ham. Son Heung-Min is also in that range and may not be as popular as you'd expect, mainly because of the City players nearby.
Rodrigo Muniz pops up high on the rankings chart for a home matchup against Leicester City. It makes sense as Fulham's No. 9 in one of the best matchups a team can have this season.
Ryan Belongia and Jordan Cooper are going live Friday at 1 p.m. ET to discuss Saturday's DraftKings slate.
Jack Burkart will write the DraftKings preview, as well as the FanDuel one for Saturday's main slates.
Our projected lineups can be found here. Injuries and suspensions are here. Good luck.
|Player ID
|Name
|POS
|Points
|16807
|Kevin De Bruyne
|M
|22.28
|29664
|Erling Haaland
|F
|22.14
|24854
|Phil Foden
|M (M/F)
|17.72
|33441
|Jeremy Doku
|F
|17.7
|17326
|Son Heung-Min
|M (M/F)
|17.69
|20951
|James Maddison
|M
|16.11
|31046
|Brennan Johnson
|F
|15.53
|18430
|Bernardo Silva
|M (M/F)
|14.97
|37842
|Abdul Fatawu
|M
|14.88
|18544
|Dominic Solanke
|F
|14.73
|35865
|Rodrigo Muniz
|F
|14.3
|31141
|Eberechi Eze
|M (M/F)
|14.17
|33724
|Mohammed Kudus
|M
|14.08
|23149
|Jarrod Bowen
|M (M/F)
|12.73
|26658
|Dwight McNeil
|M (M/F)
|12.5
|17417
|Adam Armstrong
|F
|12.45
|23173
|Jean-Philippe Mateta
|F
|12.39
|18583
|Alex Iwobi
|M (M/F)
|12.39
|26581
|Pedro Porro
|D
|12.24
|26138
|Morgan Gibbs-White
|M
|12.23
|20900
|Jack Harrison
|M
|11.24
|24196
|Lucas Paqueta
|M
|11.09
|16751
|Andreas Pereira
|M
|11.02
|31261
|Ben Brereton Diaz
|F
|10.88
|29769
|Josko Gvardiol
|D
|10.82
|24577
|Daichi Kamada
|M
|10.76
|37574
|Rico Lewis
|D
|10.69
|35666
|Samuel Edozie
|M (M/F)
|10.64
|25446
|Callum Hudson-Odoi
|M (M/F)
|10.57
|17838
|Jamie Vardy
|F
|10.27
|34595
|Anthony Elanga
|F
|10.02
|38280
|Facundo Buonanotte
|M
|9.9
|18151
|Adama Traore
|M (M/F)
|9.26
|23240
|Dominic Calvert-Lewin
|F
|9.24
|17846
|Chris Wood
|F
|9.12
|18098
|Kenny Tete
|D
|9
|17247
|Bernd Leno
|GK
|8.95
|26929
|Emile Smith Rowe
|M
|8.82
|30811
|William Smallbone
|M (M/F)
|8.8
|33338
|Destiny Udogie
|D
|8.75
|30731
|Neco Williams
|D
|8.74
|31246
|Leif Davis
|D
|8.73
|17032
|Mateo Kovacic
|M
|8.69
|19304
|Ederson
|GK
|8.66
|24537
|Niclas Fullkrug
|F
|8.56
|29991
|Joe Aribo
|M (M/F)
|8.53
|26508
|Antonee Robinson
|D
|8.38
|29751
|Vladimir Coufal
|D
|8.31
|29155
|James Justin
|D
|8.23
|34078
|Pape Sarr
|M
|8.2
|36424
|Adam Wharton
|M
|8.11
|19828
|Emerson
|D
|8.11
|37798
|Victor Kristiansen
|D
|8.02
|24835
|Kyle Walker-Peters
|D
|7.97
|35170
|Omari Hutchinson
|M
|7.81
|26245
|Bobby Decordova-Reid
|M (M/F)
|7.75
|29379
|Guglielmo Vicario
|GK
|7.49
|19125
|Harry Toffolo
|D
|7.47
|20398
|Abdoulaye Doucoure
|M
|7.39
|31070
|Conor Chaplin
|F
|7.36
|41175
|Daniel Munoz
|D
|7.32
|30475
|Vitaliy Mykolenko
|D
|7.19
|30835
|Tyrick Mitchell
|D
|7.19
|29855
|Tomas Soucek
|M
|7.19
|23081
|Manuel Akanji
|D
|7.19
|35805
|Flynn Downes
|M
|7.11
|23304
|Wilfred Ndidi
|M
|7.07
|19220
|Matz Sels
|GK
|6.94
|19065
|Idrissa Gueye
|M
|6.81
|23650
|Guido Rodriguez
|M
|6.76
|21071
|Ruben Dias
|D
|6.72
|33359
|Liam Delap
|F
|6.68
|26159
|Dean Henderson
|GK
|6.41
|34720
|Tim Iroegbunam
|M
|6.39
|22120
|Sasa Lukic
|M
|6.36
|17478
|Harry Winks
|M
|6.34
|16965
|Jack Stephens
|D
|6.33
|17306
|Will Hughes
|M
|6.2
|16917
|Alex McCarthy
|GK
|6.18
|35930
|Samuel Szmodics
|M
|6.14
|31367
|Ryan Yates
|M
|5.93
|19196
|Mason Holgate
|D
|5.74
|23132
|Yves Bissouma
|M
|5.69
|35610
|Micky van de Ven
|D
|5.64
|26697
|Cristian Romero
|D
|5.59
|21982
|Ibrahim Sangare
|M
|5.39
|32483
|Taylor Harwood-Bellis
|D
|5.28
|25272
|Joachim Andersen
|D
|5.1
|32727
|Wout Faes
|D
|5.08
|29892
|Marc Guehi
|D
|5.06
|33701
|Calvin Bassey
|D
|4.99
|27137
|Chris Richards
|D
|4.85
|20255
|Jannik Vestergaard
|D
|4.77
|17514
|Michael Keane
|D
|4.73
|25337
|Konstantinos Mavropanos
|D
|4.73
|24851
|Jan Bednarek
|D
|4.71
|17553
|Massimo Luongo
|M
|4.65
|40216
|Mads Hermansen
|GK
|4.59
|20797
|Issa Diop
|D
|4.49
|25994
|Sam Morsy
|M
|4.48
|19035
|Jordan Pickford
|GK
|4.39
|26631
|Arijanet Muric
|GK
|4.31
|35924
|Jacob Greaves
|D
|4.3
|21464
|James Tarkowski
|D
|4.26
|24967
|Nikola Milenkovic
|D
|4.23
|40313
|Murillo
|D
|4.02
|27650
|Max Kilman
|D
|3.86
|19578
|Axel Tuanzebe
|D
|3.85
|20779
|Alphonse Areola
|GK
|3.24
|40194
|Luke Woolfenden
|D
|3.07
Aston Villa vs. Arsenal Showdown
|Player ID
|Name
|POS
|Points
|29889
|Bukayo Saka
|M/F
|17.72
|29187
|Gabriel Martinelli
|M
|12.32
|18746
|Martin Odegaard
|F
|14.14
|23157
|Kai Havertz
|M
|11.57
|31153
|Ollie Watkins
|M
|10.56
|28588
|John McGinn
|M/F
|8.06
|35779
|Morgan Rogers
|M/F
|9.98
|23542
|Declan Rice
|M/F
|9.89
|23459
|Leon Bailey
|M/F
|9.57
|21276
|Oleksandr Zinchenko
|F
|6.19
|17586
|Lucas Digne
|D
|7.42
|29182
|Ben White
|D
|7.82
|19273
|Thomas Partey
|F
|7.65
|18082
|Youri Tielemans
|M/F
|7.49
|31043
|Matty Cash
|M
|6.98
|35483
|Amadou Onana
|M
|6.61
|23477
|Gabriel
|D
|4.89
|26575
|William Saliba
|M
|4.19
|31126
|David Raya
|M
|5.23
|17946
|Emiliano Martinez
|GK
|3.11
|29290
|Ezri Konsa
|GK
|0.79
|25009
|Pau Torres
|D
|0.57